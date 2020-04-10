Good Friday commemorates the death of Jesus on Calvary, the site just outside the walls of Jerusalem, where Jesus was crucified.

It falls on the Friday before Easter, for 2020, that's April 10.

Most Christian denominations recognize Good Friday as a holy day, with many, including members of Catholic, Eastern Orthodox and Lutheran faiths, fasting and attending church services.

But there is so much more to this holiday than just these religious rituals. Good Friday is, for many, an intensely personal day of prayer and devotion.