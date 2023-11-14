Govardhan Puja 2023: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Importance and Dos and Don’ts

GOVARDHAN PUJA 2023: The festive season of happiness and joy is here as people across the world celebrate one of the most auspicious festivals of India, Diwali. This festival has great religious significance among Hindus and is celebrated for five days. Beginning with Dhanteras, the festival concludes with Bhai Dooj. In these five-day long festivities, all the devotees of Lord Krishna celebrate the fourth day Govardhan Puja, also known as Annakut puja, with great zeal.

The day falls on the first day of Pratipada Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the auspicious month of Kartik and this year Govardhan Puja will be celebrated on November 14. Before the auspicious day, read more about the date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi and their importance.

Govardhan Puja Date 2023 and Shubh Muhurat

Govardhan Puja will be celebrated on November 14 this year. Pratipada Tithi is scheduled to begin at 2:56 PM on November 13 at 2:36 PM on November 14. The Shubh Muhurat or auspicious timings for Govardhan puja will be between 6:18 AM and 6:18 PM and 8:36 AM on November 14.

Govardhan Puja 2023 Puja Vidhi

• On this day, devotees of Lord Krishna use cow dung to make hills. They then decorate the hills, which symbolize Govardhan Parvat, with flowers and Kumkum.

• People pray to the hills made of cow dung for the safety and well-being of their family.

• Furthermore, the Govardhan Puja Vidhi includes people bathing their cows and worshiping them with garlands and saffron.

• Devotees perform 7 parikrama (rounds) around the Govardhan Parvat cow dung hills.

• Annakut Puja is an essential part of Govardhan Puja. During the festival, Chappan Bhog is offered to Lord Krishna and then distributed to everyone.

• Devotees sing devotional songs and chant Krishna Mantras. After this, Govardhan aarti should be performed and prasad is served among family and friends.

Govardhan Puja 2023 Dos and Don'ts

• According to traditions, it is customary to perform oil massage and bathe in the morning before worshiping Lord Krishna during the Govardhan puja.

• Govardhan Puja is also performed outside the home before worshiping the Lord.

• It is recommended not to perform Annakut and Govardhan Puja in a closed room.

• It is also not recommended to look at the moon on this day.

Importance of Govardhan Puja 2023

Govardhan Puja commemorates the day when Lord Krishna raised Govardhan Parvat to protect the people of Vrindavan from the wrath of Lord Indra. According to mythology, Lord Krishna raised Govardhan Hill with his little finger to save the residents of Gokul and provide them shelter from heavy rains and floods.

According to the Bhagavata Purana, after 5 to 8 days of continuous heavy rain, Lord Indra accepted his defeat over Lord Krishna. He stopped the rain and went to Lord Krishna to apologize for his cruel actions towards the people of Vrindavan. Since then, the day is celebrated to mark Lord Krishna's victory over Lord Indra, pay homage to Mount Govardhan and perform puja.