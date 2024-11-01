Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Timings, and Significance Explained

After the grand Diwali festivities on October 31, 2024, Hindus will celebrate Govardhan Puja on Saturday, November 2. This festival honours Lord Krishna's triumph over Lord Indra, the god of rain, marking a meaningful moment in Hindu mythology. Let's explore why Govardhan Puja is celebrated post-Diwali and all you need to know for 2024.

Govardhan Puja 2024: Date and Muhurat

Diwali festivities traditionally begin with Dhanteras and are followed by Chhoti Diwali the day before the main Diwali celebration. This year, both Chhoti Diwali and Diwali fell on October 31, as per Drik Panchang. The day after Diwali, Govardhan Puja is observed. For 2024, Pratipada Tithi starts at 6:16 PM on November 1 and ends at 8:21 PM on November 2. The auspicious timings for Govardhan Puja are as follows:

• Morning Muhurat: 6:14 AM to 8:33 AM on November 2

• Evening Muhurat: 3:33 PM to 5:53 PM on November 2

Significance of Govardhan Puja in Hindu Tradition

Observed on the Pratipada date of Kartik month’s Shukla Paksha, Govardhan Puja has deep roots in Hindu culture. Traditionally, a symbolic "Govardhan Parvat" is crafted from cow dung and placed at the house entrance. Cows, revered in Hindu culture, are also worshipped on this day. This puja has been celebrated after Diwali for generations, honouring the pivotal story associated with it.

Mythological Background: Why Govardhan Puja is Celebrated

According to ancient Hindu legends, preparations for worship were underway in Brij. When young Lord Krishna asked his mother, Yashoda, about the purpose of the worship, she explained that it was to honour Lord Indra, who brings rain to nourish the cows. Krishna argued that instead of worshipping Indra, people should honour the Govardhan Mountain, which provides grazing grounds for the cows. Following Krishna’s suggestion, the people of Brij worshipped Govardhan instead of Indra.

Angered by this, Lord Indra unleashed torrential rains, causing severe floods. To protect the people and humble Indra, Lord Krishna lifted the Govardhan Mountain with a single finger, sheltering everyone from the rain. Realizing his error, Indra ceased the storm. Since then, Govardhan Puja has been celebrated to honour this victory of nature over ego and to seek blessings for a good harvest and prosperity.

This year, as Govardhan Puja follows Diwali once again, Hindus celebrate not only the end of Diwali festivities but also a reminder of Lord Krishna's compassion and strength.