Guinness World Record feat by Hyderabadi

Hyderabad based Ravi Kumar Toleti wins the prestigious Guinness World Records for the largest display of origami peacocks. Ravi Kumar had showcased his extraordinary talent by modelling 1776 pieces of origami peacocks and displaying it at Kalamandir auditorium at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Tirumalagiri, Secunderabad, on 15th November 2020. Sai Ranga Rao, Dy. Commissioner (Retd.) Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, Hyderabad Region and Dr BSN Murthy, Psychologist, Educationist, Motivational Speaker & one of the observers of the record creating performance; felicitated Ravi Kumar Toleti for the feat; at Press Club, Somajiguda.

Earlier two eminent citizens, BSN Murthy and Manjulatha Kalanidhi were present at the exhibition on 15th November, as observers to validate the record creating performance. In his endeavor to create Guinness World Records, Ravi on an average spent four hours per day from 29th October 2020 to 14th November 2020 making 1800 peacock folds. "It was a challenging task, but my passion for origami was the driving force," says Ravi Kumar Toleti.

After doing due diligence and thorough authentication, Guinness World Records recognized the initiative of Ravi Kumar Toleti as the largest display of origami peacocks, beating the minimum count of 1500 set by Guinness World Records. Ravi Kumar was presented the certificate of official recognition on 24th July 2021.

Ravi Kumar Toleti, a teacher by profession, has been passionate about origami since 1988. He chanced upon it while exploring ways to make his students express their creativity and present their project works. A book on origami written by Paul Jackson helped him to master the art in no time. His maiden attempt with origami of designing a poster for his home, is still intact, even after 32 years. The appreciation garnered for his origami works, triggered him to adopt it for educational projects by students and since then there was no looking back. Even today he is as zealous about it as he was when he discovered it.

To popularize the art of origami as a tool in education, especially to encourage easy grasp of difficult to comprehend mathematical and science concepts, he created a YouTube channel during Covid-19 pandemic. This channel besides being a platform for showcasing videos of his projects and exhibitions, helps students to create DIY models related to their curriculum.

"With applauds I received for my work, my burning desire to reach greater heights, popularize origami among students got further impetus. While I was browsing the internet to enhance my knowledge on origami, I happened to come across the Guinness World Records' feat related to origami. That inspired me to create one in my own name and have my Country's name etched in the field I am proficient," says Ravi.