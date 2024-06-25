Gupt Navratri 2024: Arrival of Goddess Durga on a Horse

Ashad month began on June 22 and will conclude on July 22, marking the first phase of the monsoon season. During this period, the Shukla Paksha brings forth Gupt Navratri, a nine-day festival distinct from the more widely celebrated Navratris of Chaitra and Kwar. This year, Gupt Navratri will commence on Saturday, July 6, and conclude on July 15.

Significance of Goddess Durga's Arrival on a Horse

Astrologers note that in 2024, Goddess Durga will arrive on a horse, symbolizing potential natural disasters, warfare, and shifts in political power globally and within the country.

Unique Practices of Gupt Navratri

Navratri is dedicated to honouring Goddess Durga and is celebrated in various regions of India. The term "Navratri" translates to "nine nights," signifying the nocturnal worship that allows devotees to meditate and offer their prayers in a serene environment.

Rituals and Worship During Gupt Navratri

A unique aspect of Navratri worship is the reverence of young girls, especially on the eighth (Ashtami) and ninth (Navami) days. Girls are seated and worshipped as embodiments of the goddess, known as Ishta Devi, in accordance with Hindu rituals. This practice underscores the belief that all women represent the divine feminine and deserve respect.

Guidelines from Hindi Panchang

According to the Hindi Panchang, there are specific guidelines to follow during Gupt Navratri. The idol of the goddess should not face north. Devotees should place Kaal Bhairav on the right and Gaur Bhairav on the left of the goddess. A lamp of ghee should be lit on the right side, and a sesame oil lamp on the left side of the goddess. Performing these rituals, along with fasting and conducting the Navchandi Yagya, is believed to fulfill all wishes.

Offerings for Peace and Happiness

On Gupt Navratri, offering fragrant garlands, flowers, and betel leaves in the goddess's temple is said to bring peace and happiness to the home.