Gupt Navratri 2024: Know Auspicious Time To Keep Kalash And How To Worship

Navratri holds great significance within the Hindu faith and occurs four times in the Hindu religious calendar. Two of these Navratris fall in the months of Magh and Ashadha, with Magh Navratri, also known as Gupt Navratri, bearing unique importance. During Gupt Navratri, devotees of Maa Durga secretly worship the 10 Mahavidyas and seek her blessings. Pandit Alok Pandya, an astrologer based in Delhi, provides insights into the practices, significance, and auspicious timing for keeping the Kalash during Gupt Navratri in the month of Magh.

What Makes Gupt Navratri Special?

Gupt Navratri, which occurs in the month of Magh, holds special significance for Tantraik, Aghori, and Mahakal traditions. For Tantriks and Aghoris, Gupt Navratri offers a time when success in Tantra-Mantra practices is believed to be more attainable. It is recommended that people living in household life worship Maa Durga during this period, as it is believed that her worship during this time can alleviate every problem from one's life.

Magh Gupt Navratri 2024: Dates and Significance

This year, Magh Gupt Navratri falls on February 10, 2024, and will conclude on February 18, 2024. The auspicious timing commences on February 10th at 4:28 am and concludes on February 11, 2024, at 12:47 am, marking the beginning of Gupt Navratri.

Timing for Kalash Sthapana:

During this day, the auspicious timing for Kalash installation is from 8:45 am to 10:10 am, with the Abhijeet Muhurta for Kalash installation extending from 12:13 pm to 12:58 pm.

Worship Practices during Gupt Navratri:

• Alongside adhering to the rituals of Goddess Durga worship, the installation of Kalash during Gupt Navratri holds special significance.

• Following the Kalash installation, recitation of Durga Chalisa or Durga Saptashati during morning and evening prayers in the presence of Maa Durga is recommended.

• Offering cloves and batasha to Maa Durga during worship is considered auspicious during Gupt Navratri.

• The offering of red flowers and a red chunari (scarf) to Maa Durga is also considered auspicious.