Guru Purnima: Honouring the light of wisdom

Guru Purnima is a sacred festival celebrated across India and other parts of South Asia to honor teachers and spiritual guides who illuminate the path of knowledge and truth. Observed on the full moon day (Purnima) in the Hindu month of Ashadha (June–July), it holds deep cultural, spiritual, and emotional significance.

The word “Guru” is derived from Sanskrit—“Gu” meaning darkness and “Ru” meaning remover. Thus, a Guru is one who dispels ignorance and brings enlightenment. Guru Purnima is traditionally dedicated to the great sage Vyasa, who is credited with compiling the Vedas and authoring the Mahabharata. On this day, disciples express gratitude and reverence for their gurus, acknowledging their role in shaping minds, values, and lives.

Guru Purnima transcends religious boundaries. In Hinduism, Buddhism, and Jainism, the festival is observed to honor teachers—whether spiritual, academic, or life mentors. Buddhists commemorate this day as the time when Lord Buddha gave his first sermon at Sarnath, setting in motion the wheel of Dharma.

Modern celebrations often include special prayers, meditation sessions, and expressions of thanks to teachers in schools, temples, and homes. Many spiritual seekers take this opportunity to recommit to their path and reflect on their growth.

In a world filled with distractions and information overload, the guidance of a true Guru—someone who imparts wisdom and clarity—is more important than ever. Guru Purnima reminds us of the timeless value of learning and the deep respect owed to those who guide us.

Ultimately, this day is not just about ritual, but about recognizing and honoring the transformative power of knowledge and the noble souls who pass it on. Guru Purnima inspires us to cultivate humility, gratitude, and a lifelong devotion to learning.