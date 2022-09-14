Hair Loss: Sasha Advanced Treatments To Stop Hair Loss and Boost Hair Growth

Hair Loss is a nightmare that most of us experience at a particular stage of our life. Losing some hair today is normal and is nothing to worry about. But if you notice excess hair fall daily, it's high time you consult your dermatologist.

In this blog, we'll discuss common types, causes and best hair fall treatments.

Types of Hair Loss:

To get a brief insight into why hair fall occurs, many of us need to understand that hair fall can be of different types. These are:

Androgenetic Alopecia:

Androgenetic Alopecia is the most common type of hair fall, which occurs in most male and female patients after the age of 40 years. This can further be classified into male pattern hair loss and female pattern hair loss. In females, it starts as thinning and slow progressive fall, leading to increased scalp visibility, especially on the top. Whereas in males, it begins on the frontal portion causing a receding hairline.













Telogen Effluvium:

Telogen effluvium is a common root of temporary hair loss due to the excessive shedding of resting or telogen hair after some postpartum, acute or chronic illness, surgical operation and psychological stress to the system. In telogen effluvium, 50% hair shedding occurs, which can also cause baldness and visibility of the scalp.













Alopecia Areata:

In alopecia Areata, the immune system sacks the hair follicles and can be led by severe stress. In this condition, hair starts falling, resulting in small round and oval patches. It can occur on the scalp, beard, and moustache or even on the eyebrows. This medical condition can be worked upon by anti-inflammatory drugs that suppress the immune system and corticosteroids.













Causes of Hair Loss:

Here are some common symptoms of hair fall. Let's look:

Heredity: Genes from both female and male parents may affect a person's predisposition to male or female pattern baldness.

Hormonal Imbalance: Various conditions, including hormonal changes rooted in pregnancy, childbirth, menopause issues, and thyroid problems, can appear in permanent or temporary hair loss.

Medications: Severe Hair fall can be a side effect of certain drugs used to treat cancer, arthritis, depression, anxiety, heart problems and high blood pressure.

Radiation therapy: The head hair may not grow back as quickly as before due to radiation therapy.

Scalp infection: A scalp infection can cause your scalp to become scaly and sometimes inflamed. You may feel what appear to be small black dots on your scalp.

Cosmetic procedures: Cosmetic procedures, such as over-shampooing, perms, bleaching, and dying hair, can progress overall hair thinning by building hair weak and brittle. In addition, severe damage to the hair or scalp sometimes causes permanent bald patches.

Medical Conditions: Thyroid disease, lupus, diabetes, iron deficiency anemia, and eating disorders can all cause hair loss.

Diet: Hair loss can also be caused by a low-protein or severely calorie-restricted diet.

Sasha's state-of-the-art treatment options for Hair Loss:

Here are some cutting-edge hair growth treatments that help you get a fuller head of hair.

Growth Factor Concentrate: GFC treatment is a highly safe and concentrated growth factor preparation from the candidate's blood cells that provides superior natural results. This advanced and latest hair loss treatment at Sasha helps a person get the best results in only 3-4 sittings. Therefore, it is considered the best procedure to restore lost hair.

Hair Transplant: The hair transplant technique is to restore thinning hair and involves moving hair strands from the sides and back of the head to the area where there is a thinning hairline. At Sasha Clinic, our hair transplant procedure is not just about getting the lost hair back; it's about improving the overall look and getting your confidence back. It is the art of combining the knowledge of facial proportions, hair and scalp anatomy, and the skills of the surgeon's hands and eyes to the most delicate details. At Sasha Luxe Clinic, you will get the highest standard of hair surgery you won't find anywhere else.

Mesotherapy treatment: Sasha's Mesotherapy treatment works on the mesoderm layer to resolve hair fall problems. In this non-surgical hair loss treatment, specific processed vitamins, minerals, growth factors, proteins, and medical solutions are injected into the mid-layer of the scalp skin. As a result, mesotherapy helps develop strong, dense, healthy, and voluminous hair, control hair loss, and correct dandruff problems. In addition, it has been proven effective in treating telogen effluvium, stress alopecia, and androgenetic alopecia.

Refrigerated PRP: Refrigerated PRP stimulates natural hair growth by containing platelet-rich plasma activated with an activating agent. It is a widespread technique for restoring pattern hair loss, thinning hair, or a receding hairline. At Sasha, we use refrigerated PRP to restore your thinning hair and rejuvenate its overall health. This maintains cell visibility and allows for a higher concentration of viable cells for an effective result. At Sasha Luxe, we try to make our procedure as comfortable as possible.

Meet our Experts:

Sasha is an established leader in the domain of skin care, hair growth, and science. The doctors and the dedicated staff at the clinic are well experienced. Sasha - Luxe Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery Center, Hyderabad, is an exclusive center led by two experienced celebrity doctors, Dr. Sanjay Sakhamuri, MBBS, MS General Surgery Advanced Fellowship in Cosmetic Surgery (Facial & General) and Dr. Navya Chowdary, MBBS, MD DVL Cosmetic Dermatologist & Trichologist offering non- Surgical as well as surgical procedures like hair transplant surgery of unparalleled international standards. As an expert in cosmetics, Hair transplants and corrective surgeries, they have established Sasha with the motto of extending their services to the masses.













Latest Hair Transplant Treatment at Sasha Luxe:

At Sasha, we understand what impact hair loss can have on your life. We offer completely customized and FDA-approved hair loss treatments, from surgical to non-surgical, for both men and women. At Sasha, we are glad to inform you that now you don't have to travel for advanced hair growth treatments. As our celebrity surgeon, Dr. Sanjay has already brought to our town the latest treatment in Hair-Transplant technology from worldwide and caters to your needs to create an outstanding patient experience. Now, you can choose the latest regenerative methods that suit your individual needs and lifestyle.

With the advances in technology in the hair transplantation field, hair transplant methods evolved, and new tools and techniques were discovered. At Shasa, we use the Choi implanters for hair transplant surgery with DHI, one of the most innovative and effective techniques.

Advantages of Choi Implanters :

The key advantages of this technique are as follows:

Better control on the angle of implantation

Ensure a higher survival of the grafts

Higher density

Speedy recovery

Natural results

Sasha's advantage in best hair and skin treatment:

At Sasha, we offer unmatched clinical excellence with best-in-class aesthetic services encompassing diagnosis and therapy of a complete range of dermatology treatments for skin and hair. We provide cutting-edge technology, USFDA-approved equipment and infrastructure to provide world-class services. Our team of expert celebrity dermatologists helps you reach the epitome of aesthetic wellness with a synergistic combination of hands-on experience and skill. In addition, we strive to improve client satisfaction with research-backed treatment procedures.