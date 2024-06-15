Hajj 2024: Why is Day of Arafah one of the holiest days in Islam?

The Day of Arafah, falling on the 9th of Dhul Hijjah, is one of the holiest days in Islam. This day marks a pivotal moment during the Hajj pilgrimage, where millions of Muslims gather on Mount Arafat, located east of Mecca. This location is historically significant as it is where the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) delivered his final sermon approximately 14 centuries ago. Despite the intense desert heat, with temperatures often exceeding 40 degrees Celsius, the faithful assemble on this sacred hill.

The Central Day of Hajj

The Day of Arafah is the most crucial day of the Hajj pilgrimage, one of the Five Pillars of Islam. Pilgrims congregate on the plains of Arafat to engage in various acts of worship, including prayer, Quran recitation, supplication, and reflection. This gathering is the pinnacle of the Hajj journey, symbolizing the pilgrims' devotion and submission to Allah.

Spiritual Significance and Practices

The emphasis on forgiveness, mercy, and repentance makes the Day of Arafah particularly significant. It is a day for Muslims to seek closeness to Allah, sincerely repent for their sins, and ask for His forgiveness. The belief that Allah forgives the sins of those who earnestly seek His mercy on this day drives Muslims worldwide to maximize their supplications and spiritual efforts.

Symbol of Unity and Equality

Arafah is also a powerful symbol of the unity and equality of all Muslims. Pilgrims from diverse backgrounds, nationalities, and social statuses come together, dressed in the simple attire of ihram. This gathering underscores the oneness of the Muslim Ummah (community) and highlights the universal brotherhood and sisterhood in Islam. It serves as a reminder of the importance of unity, empathy, and compassion.

Reflection and Renewal

The Day of Arafah offers an opportunity for spiritual cleansing and renewal. Muslims are encouraged to engage in self-reflection, introspection, and repentance. It is a time to seek forgiveness, rectify one's behavior, and commit to positive changes in life. The day is marked by devotion, humility, and a sincere commitment to personal and spiritual growth.

Standing Before Allah

Standing on the Mount of Mercy, where Prophet Muhammad delivered his final sermon, is particularly significant. Pilgrims stand united in a dignified ritual, seeking forgiveness through reflection and prayer. This act is described as "standing before God," symbolizing a profound spiritual encounter.

Fasting on the Day of Arafah

While fasting on the Day of Arafah is prohibited for those performing Hajj, it is a highly recommended practice (Sunnah) for non-pilgrims. The reward for fasting on this day is believed to be the forgiveness of sins for two years.

Transition to Eid-ul-Adha

Following the Day of Arafah, Muslims celebrate Eid-ul-Adha, marking another significant event in Islamic history—the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son in obedience to Allah. Eid-ul-Adha, which lasts for three days, is a time of community, charity, sharing meals, and spreading joy.

Observance Dates in 2024

In 2024, the Day of Arafah will be observed on June 15 in countries like Saudi Arabia, UAE, and other Arab and Gulf nations, as well as the USA and UK. In contrast, Muslims in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and other South Asian countries will observe it on June 16 due to differences in the crescent moon sighting for Dhul Hijjah.