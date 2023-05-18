Haldighati Museum Udaipur: Entry Fee, Timings, History, Images, Location & Entry ticket

Haldighati is a magical place, appearing like a canvas painted in dark yellow color. The full wind blowing on the field narrates the bravery and valor of Maharana Pratap of Mewar dynasty.

Day Timing

Monday 12:00 am – 12:00 am

Tuesday 12:00 am – 12:00 am

Wedesday 12:00 am – 12:00 am

Thursday 12:00 am – 12:00 am

Friday 12:00 am – 12:00 am

Saturday 12:00 am – 12:00 am

Sunday 12:00 am – 12:00 am





This ferocious fight fought on this narrow strip of mountains lasted for 4 hours, only leading to mass-scale death of the heroic soldiers of the time. The blood could be found all over the place, making it turned red instead of yellow in this case.

Sadly Maharana Pratap lost the battle to Raja Man Singh of Amber, one of the most trusted army generals of Mughals during the times.

Haldighati is also significant for another reason, i.e., the unexplainable companionship of Maharana Pratap and his horse, Chetak. Chetak, the loyal companion of Pratap, took his last breath just a few kilometers away, only after leaving Pratap to a safe place.

Haldighati is considered to be the pride of the Rajsamand district of Udaipur. The stellar role of Haldighati and its indifferent aura reminds us of the sacrifices made by the gallant warriors to protect the honor of the Rajputana kingdom. The place also sends chills down the spine as it speaks of the merciless killings and selfless acts of soldiers made to protect India from the clutches of brutal foreign forces.







































