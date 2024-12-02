Actress Daksha Nagarkar and Rajeev Reddy unveils Chalo Sri Lanka with BADE DILWALE Card

Hyderabad: Country Club announced Asia's largest New Years bash 'War of Dj's'. In the past CCHHL has also hosted star-studded entertainment events featuring top celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and sporting legends such as Kapil Dev and PV Sindhu and more. This year, CCHHL will host “Asia’s Biggest New Year Bash 2025” across all its clubs and resorts in India, with the flagship event, “War of the DJs,” taking place at the Police Hockey Stadium, Hyderabad, featuring celebrity performances, live music, and DJ sets. Tollywood actress Daksha Nagarkar who mesmerize the audience with her elegance and grace, Performaing at the New Years bash.

Mr. Rajeev Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director of Country Club India unveiled the Chalo Sri Lanka with Bade Dilwale card along with actress Daksha Nagarkar and the Announced the Asias Biggest New Year bash 2025. On the ocassion Daksha performed dance bits of few on bollywood songs.

Sharing his personal connection to the initiative, Mr. Rajeev Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director of Country Club India, recounted his recent travels to Sri Lanka: “Bade Dilwale is inspired by my own journey through Sri Lanka. From experiencing Colombo’s vibrant nightlife and Kandy’s iconic Temple of the Tooth Relic to the adrenaline rush of white-water rafting in Kitulgala, it was a trip to remember. I am confident our members will create their own incredible memories through this program. Bade Dilwale truly represents the spirit of Hyderabad’s hospitality and our commitment to bringing world-class experiences to our members.”

With “Chalo Sri Lanka,” Country Club India is setting a new benchmark in global tourism, offering its members not just exclusive travel benefits but also an opportunity to forge meaningful cultural connections. This initiative is a testament to the Club’s ambition to redefine the travel experience and establish itself as a leader in the international tourism space.

The initiative aligns perfectly with the best time to visit Sri Lanka—December to April—when clear blue skies and verdant scenery create the ideal setting for sightseeing and outdoor activities. From Colombo’s bustling nightlife to the spiritual serenity of Kandy and the adventure-filled Kitulgala, the Bade Dilwale card promises members an enriching and unforgettable travel experience, Rajeev Reddy added.

Talking about their recent milestones in promoting international tourism, Country Club India has unveiled its latest initiative, “Chalo Sri Lanka,” aimed at encouraging Indian travelers to explore the hidden gems of Sri Lanka. Central to this campaign is the launch of the exclusive Bade Dilwale card, designed to provide Country Club members with unparalleled perks to discover the island nation’s rich cultural heritage, stunning landscapes, and vibrant biodiversity.

Mr. Reddy’s trip was marked by notable interactions, including celebrating his birthday with Sri Lankan cricket legend Aravinda de Silva, meeting His Excellency Ranil Wickremesinghe, the former President of Sri Lanka, and engaging with Krishna Ella of Bharat Biotech, who hosted him during his stay. These moments underscored the strong cultural and personal ties between India and Sri Lanka.

