Happy Bhai Dooj 2023: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, and WhatsApp Status to Celebrate Brother-Sister Bond!

Happy Bhai Dooj everyone! The day celebrates the special bond between a sister and her brother. In Bhai Dooj, sisters perform puja for brothers and apply tilak (tikka). The day is also known as Bhau Beej, Bhatra Dwitiya, Bhai Dwitiya and Bhathru Dwithiya. In West Bengal, people celebrate it as bhai phota. The celebration takes place a day after Diwali.

According to Drik Panchang, this year, Bhai Dooj festivities will be celebrated on November 14 and 15. The timings of Bhai Dooj Aparahna are from 1:13 PM to 3:32 PM. The Dwitiya Tithi will begin at 2:36 PM on November 14. The tithi will end on November 15 at 1:47 PM.

HAPPY BHAI DOOJ 2023 WISHES AND MESSAGES

• Your presence always made me feel safe... you have been my North Star guiding me on the right path... I love you brother! Happy Bhai Dooj!

• You gave me the best gift from our parents, brother... Your little hands and toes made me feel like I had the most adorable and wonderful friend ever. Thank you for coming into my life, my little BROTHER!!! Happy Bhai Dooj to you!

• Brothers and sisters, peas in a pod, knocks on a log, bugs on a rug, birds of a feather, partners in crime, friends forever.

• You and I are like Tom and Jerry fighting and laughing all day. No matter how old we are, we will continue to keep the madness alive in our relationships. Happy Brother Bhai Dooj!!!

• I tie this sacred thread on your wrist and pray to God that all your wishes come true. Have a wonderful Bhai Dooj, brother!

• Together we laugh, together we cry, the love involved is immense despite the distance...I LOVE YOU BROTHER UNTIL THE END OF TIME! Happy Bhai Dooj!

• No matter that the precious time of childhood has passed, we have become adults, we have matured a lot with time, BUT we promise to stay together... Stay Blessed Bhai!

HAPPY BHAI DOOJ 2023 WISHES FOR YOUR BROTHER

• Dear brother, thank you for always being there for me, through thick and thin. I am so grateful for your support and unwavering love. Happy Bhai Dooj!

• To my amazing brother, you are my best friend, confidant and protector. I cherish every moment we spend together. Happy Bhai Dooj!

• My dear brother, you are my rock, my anchor and my source of strength. I am very lucky to have you in my life. Happy Bhai Dooj!

• Brother, you are the sun that illuminates my days and the laughter that fills my heart. Thank you for always bringing joy to my life. Happy Bhai Dooj!

• To my wonderful brother, you are my partner in crime, my partner in adventure, and my partner in life. I'm so happy we have each other. Happy Bhai Dooj!

• Brother, you are my inspiration, my role model and my hero. I admire you and admire you in every way. Happy Bhai Dooj!

• My dear brother, you are my keeper of secrets, my shoulder to cry on and my source of comfort. I do not know what I would do without you. Happy Bhai Dooj!

• Brother, you are my best friend, my partner and my soulmate. I appreciate our bond more than words can express. Happy Bhai Dooj!

• To my amazing brother, you are my everything. I love you more than words can express. Happy Bhai Dooj!

• Brother, thank you for being my brother. I am very lucky to have you in my life. Happy Bhai Dooj!