Happy Gurunanak Jayanti 2022: Best wishes, Quotes, whatsapp status to share with your loved ones

Gurupurab or Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated by the Sikh community across the world to mark his birth anniversary of their first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev. Every Year, it falls on the full moon day of Kartik Month, as per the Hindu Calendar. This year, Guru Nanak Jayanti would be celebrated on 8th November 2022.

The celebration of the Gurupurab or the Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev starts 15 days before his birth anniversary. Two days before the birth anniversary, Akhand Path is held in all Gurdwaras and a day before the birthday, a procession or Nagakirtan is organized.

Below you can find best wishes, quotes, messages, which you can send to your loved ones and colleagues.

1. May Wahe Guru shower his blessings on you! Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

2. God is one, but he has countless forms. He is the creator of the universe. This Gurpurab, may all your wishes and dreams come true. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

3. May Guru Nanak Dev Ji fulfill all those wishes and shower his blessings on you forever!

4. Heartiest wishes to you and your family on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purab!

5. May the name of Waheguru Ji be enshrined in your life. A very Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti to you and your family!

6. On the auspicious occasion of Gurpurab, I wish that Wahe Guru showers you with his blessings. Happy Gurpurab!

7. I pray that happiness and blessings always surround you as we all get together to remember our beloved Guru Nanak Dev Ji on this auspicious day of Gurupurab!

8. Let us promise to give love and respect to each other on this Prakash Utsav Divas of Guru Nanak Jayanti. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

9. Warm wishes to you and your family on this auspicious occasion of Gurpurab. May this day bring lots of joy and happiness to your life!

10. May Wahe Guru give you whatever your heart wants! Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

11. I wish you gain success in whatever you do and achieve all your goals. Happy Gurpurab!

12. May Guru Nanak birthday enlighten your heart and mind with knowledge and sanctity. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

13. Owing to ignorance of the rope appears to be a snake; owing to ignorance of the self the transient state arises of the individualized, limited, phenomenal aspect of the self. Happy Gurupurab!

14. May your life be full of golden days with Guru Nanak Dev Ji's blessings. Sending you warm wishes on this auspicious day!

15. Let no man in the world live in delusion. Without a Guru none can cross over to the other shore. Happy Gurpurab!

16. May this Gurpurab bring Joy and Happiness in your life! Happy Gurpurab!

17. May the blessing of Wahe Guru be with you always and forever!

18. May the holy teachings of Guru Nanak Ji guide you through the correct path in life. Heartiest Gurpurab wishes!

19. May Guru Nanak Ji enlighten your heart and mind with sanctity and knowledge. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

20. . May the teachings of the Guru reflect goodness and compassion in you and bring into your life, the glow of happiness and prosperity. Happy Gurpurab!

21. . May the teachings of the Guru reflect goodness and compassion in you and bring into your life, the glow of happiness and prosperity. Happy Gurpurab!

22. May Dev ji's blessings and happiness surround you as we congregate to remember our beloved Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and the beginnings of Sikhism. Happy Gurpurab 2022!

23. . May your be life full of joyful days and may you never encounter any adversity ever with Guru's blessings and warm wishes on Guru Nanak Dev ji's birthday. Happy Gurpurab 2022!