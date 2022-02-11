Happy Hug Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Greetings & Whatsapp status

Happy Hug Day 2022: Hug day is definitely one of the most cherished days during the valentine week. Its is not just for lovers who celebrate this day, but also friends as well as family, cherish this day. Needless to state, when you hug someone, it helps us to convey our affection towards other individual.



Here is the list of best Hug Day Wishes, quotes, greetings, images, messages, whatsapp status, which you can share with your loved ones.

1. A hug is a loving gift that costs no money and can be distributed for free to make love grow. Sending all my love and plenty of virtual hugs your way. Happy Hug Day.

2. Thank you for standing by my side when times were hard. Thank you for making me laugh when I didn't even want to smile. Sending all my love your way today. Happy Hug Day.

3. Whenever you are far away from me, I remember the memories of the time you hugged me tightly. Happy Hug Day to you my love.

4. A tight hug from you is like fuel to my heart. Nothing feels better than your hug. Happy hug Day.

5. A hug is an amazing gesture. It's just the perfect way to show the love we're feeling for someone but can't find the words to say them. Happy Hug Day.

6. Your arms are my home, it's my safe space, and I feel at peace being there. Happy Hug Day.

7. I wish you were right by my side today so I could hug you forever. Happy Hug Day.

8. Hugs are scientifically proven to make the other person feel better in 20 seconds. Happy Hug Day, my beloved!

9. Your hugs are my ultimate happiness. Happy Hug Day!

10. They invented hugs to let people know you love them without saying anything. Happy Hug Day!

11. A hug a day keeps the demons at bay. Happy Hug Day!!

12. The greatest feeling in this world is to have you in my arms. Happy Hug Day!

13. Hugs are like vitamins for the soul. Happy Hug Day, my love!

14. A hug from you makes my day better. Happy Hug Day!

15. Sending you a warm hug from miles away because on this Hug Day, my arms will feel empty without you. Happy Hug Day, dear!