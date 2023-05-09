Happy Mother's Day 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Images, Greetings to share with your Mother

Happy Mother's Day 2023 Wishes:

1. Happy Mother's Day to the most amazing mom in the world! Your love, care, and support mean everything to me. Thank you for always being there for me. I love you!

2. Wishing a very happy Mother's Day to a mom who is beautiful, strong, and kind. You inspire me every day with your endless love and dedication. Thank you for being such a wonderful role model.

3. To the best mom ever, Happy Mother's Day! Your unconditional love and selflessness make you truly exceptional. I'm grateful to have you in my life. Enjoy your special day!

4. Happy Mother's Day to the woman who sacrificed so much to raise me. Your love has shaped me into the person I am today. Thank you for everything, Mom. I hope your day is filled with joy and happiness.

5. Sending you heartfelt wishes on Mother's Day, Mom. You are my guiding light, my source of strength, and my biggest cheerleader. I am blessed to call you my mom. Have a wonderful day!

6. To the most incredible mother in the world, Happy Mother's Day! Your unwavering love and support have made all the difference in my life. I'm forever grateful for you. Enjoy your special day!

7. On this Mother's Day, I want to express my gratitude for all the sacrifices you've made for our family. Your love knows no bounds, and I'm lucky to have you as my mom. Wishing you a day filled with love and joy.

8. Happy Mother's Day to the woman who can do it all! You're not just an amazing mom, but also a loving wife, a strong woman, and my best friend. I love you more than words can describe. Enjoy your day!

9. To the most loving and caring mom, Happy Mother's Day! Your hugs can heal any wound, and your words can brighten any day. Thank you for showering me with your love every single day. You're the best!

10. Wishing a fantastic Mother's Day to a mom who is beautiful inside and out. Your love and warmth make our house feel like a home. Thank you for being the heart of our family. Have a wonderful day, Mom!

Happy Mother's Day 2023 Quotes:

"A mother's love is the fuel that enables a normal human being to do the impossible." - Marion C. Garretty

"God could not be everywhere, and therefore he made mothers." - Rudyard Kipling

"A mother is she who can take the place of all others but whose place no one else can take." - Cardinal Mermillod

"Motherhood: All love begins and ends there." - Robert Browning

"Life doesn't come with a manual, but it comes with a mother." - Unknown

"A mother's arms are more comforting than anyone else's." - Princess Diana

"A mother's love is like a beacon, lighting up the future but reflected also on the past in the guise of fond memories." - Honoré de Balzac

"Mothers hold their children's hands for a short while, but their hearts forever." - Unknown

"A mother is the one who fills your heart in the first place." - Amy Tan

"Mother: the most beautiful word on the lips of mankind." - Kahil Gibran

"The influence of a mother in the lives of her children is beyond calculation." - James E. Faust

"A mother's love is the greatest gift in the world." - Unknown

"There is no way to be a perfect mother, but a million ways to be a good one." - Jill Churchill

"A mother's happiness is like a beacon, lighting up the future but reflected also on the past in the guise of fond memories." - Honore de Balzac

"Motherhood is the greatest thing and the hardest thing." - Ricki Lake

Happy Mother's Day 2023 Images:



























