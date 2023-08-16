Happy Parsi New Day 2023 Navroz Wishes, Quotes, Messages, and Greetings to Share With Your Loved Ones!

HAPPY PARSI NEW DAY 2023 NAVROZ WISHES, SMS, QUOTES, SAYINGS, STATUS UPDATES AND MORE: Parsi New Year is a traditional celebration observed by the Parsi community in the country. It marks the beginning of the Iranian calendar year and usually falls on the first day of Farvardin. The community New Year is popularly known as Navroz. It is derived from the two words 'Nav' and 'Roz' which translate as New Day. Navroz will be observed on August 16 this year. However, the date may change depending on the appearance of the new moon.

On this day, people come together to celebrate with a variety of traditional foods and drinks, as well as socialise with their loved ones. To make the occasion even more memorable this year, share these greetings and wishes with your friends and family to wish them a Happy New Year!

Navroz 2023: Wishes, Greetings & Messages

Here are some Navroz wishes, greetings, and messages that you can share with your loved ones:

• Wishing you a joyous Navroz filled with happiness, prosperity, and good health!

• May this Navroz mark the beginning of a new chapter in your life, full of new dreams and new beginnings.

• Sending you warm wishes for a year filled with love, laughter, and success.

• May the light of Navroz guide you through this new year, and may you always find your way to happiness.

• Happy Navroz! May your life be filled with the joy of spring, the warmth of love, and the blessings of prosperity.

In Persian, you can say "Sal e No Mobarak" to wish someone a Happy New Year.

Here are some more specific wishes that you can share with your loved ones:

• To my dear parents, wishing you a happy and healthy Navroz. May your days be filled with joy and laughter, and may your love for each other continue to grow stronger with each passing year.

• To my loving spouse, happy Navroz! I am so grateful to have you in my life. You make me a better person every day. I love you more than words can say.

• To my beautiful children, happy Navroz! I hope you have a wonderful year filled with learning, laughter, and love. I am so proud of you both.

• To my dear friends, happy Navroz! I am so lucky to have you in my life. Thank you for your love, support, and friendship. I wish you all the best in the coming year.

I hope these wishes bring you joy and happiness on this special day!