Happy Ugadi 2023: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages, Facebook, Instagram & Whatsapp status

Ugadi, also known as Yugadi, is a significant festival celebrated by the Hindu community to mark the beginning of a new year. This festival falls on the first day of the Hindu month Chaitra, usually in March or April. It is believed that on this day, Lord Brahma created the world, and thus, it is considered as the first day of the Hindu calendar.



Ugadi coincides with the first day of Chaitra Navratri, a nine-day festival, and also marks the beginning of the spring season. While primarily celebrated in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka, it is called Gud Padwa in Maharashtra and Goa.

As we enter a new year, let's wish each other a prosperous and happy year ahead. Here are some messages, Wishes, Images, and quotes to share with loved ones on this occasion:

"May the Lord bless you with good health, wealth, peace, and prosperity. May your year be filled with happiness. Happy Ugadi!"

"On the occasion of Ugadi, I extend my heartfelt greetings to you and your loved ones. Have a blessed year ahead."

"'Yug Adi' (Ugadi) means the beginning of a new Yuga (year). Let's begin this new year with new hope. Wishing you and your family an auspicious Ugadi."





"May you have a blissful start to a wonderful New Year. Happy Ugadi!"













"Here's wishing you and your family a very Happy Ugadi. May the Lord shower his blessings on you and your family."

"On this auspicious day, sending Ugadi greetings to you and your family. Happy a joyous Ugadi!"

"May God grant all your wishes and may all your dreams come true. May you be blessed with his choicest blessings. Happy Ugadi."













Wishing you all a happy Ugadi filled with positivity and grace. May this New Year strengthen our bond and bring beautiful surprises into our lives. Let's create fond memories to cherish forever.

Let's fill our hearts with love and make every day a memorable one. Even if I am far away, know that I am celebrating Ugadi with you in my heart. No wish is too small or big as long as it comes from the heart.

May this Ugadi bring cheerfulness, good health, wealth, and joy to all. Let's forget past mistakes and welcome the New Year with a positive outlook. Happy Ugadi to you all!











