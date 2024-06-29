Live
Hariyali Teej 2024: Rituals, Fasts, and Devotion for a Happy Married Life
In Hinduism, numerous rituals are performed by married women for the well-being of their husbands and loved ones. Hariyali Teej is one such ritual, akin to Karva Chauth. On this day, women observe fasts to pray for a good life partner, while married women fast and pray for the longevity and well-being of their husbands.
Significance of Hariyali Teej
According to religious texts, Goddess Parvati observed the Hariyali Teej fast to win Lord Shiva's love. This fast, also known as Shravani Teej, occurs annually on the Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Sawan. In 2024, Hariyali Teej will be observed on Wednesday, August 7th. This ritual is particularly popular in states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand.
Rituals and Traditions
Sixteen Adornments
Women who observe the Hariyali Teej fast must perform sixteen adornments (Solah Shringar) to complete the ritual. This practice is believed to enhance their prayers for their husbands' well-being.
Timings for the Fast
In 2024, the fast will be observed at different times throughout the day:
Morning: 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Late Morning: 10:30 a.m. to noon
Evening: 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Procedure for Observing the Fast
To observe the fast, women should place idols or pictures of Lord Ganesha, Lord Shiva, and Goddess Parvati on a yellow cloth. The ritual begins with worshipping Lord Ganesha, followed by Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, adorned with flowers and other offerings.
Mythological Background
Hindu beliefs state that Goddess Parvati was united with Lord Shiva after her 108th birth, following rigorous penance. Lord Shiva accepted her as his wife on the third day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Shravan. Since then, women have observed the Hariyali Teej fast to commemorate this divine reunion, praying for their husbands' good health or for a suitable life partner.
By observing these rituals and traditions, married women seek to ensure happiness and longevity in their married lives, reflecting the deep devotion and cultural significance of Hariyali Teej in Hinduism.