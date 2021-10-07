10 weight loss friendly foods which can help in weight management

Are you considering losing weight, but at the same time, you are no mood to indulge in following a strict diet, then you can have these healthy foods and lose weight.



1. Oats

Oats are favourite options, when it comes to losing weight and this one is one of the highest protein content. Apart from weight loss, it also helps lower blood sugar levels and reduces the risk of heart disease.

2. Yoghurt

This one is calcium rich food and calcium helps in lowering the abdominal fat. Yoghurt promotes weight loss, improve immunity and it also helps decrease inflammation levels.

3. Sprouts

Sprouts are both delicious as well as nutritious way to get your daily dose of nutrients. These can be eaten raw, cooked or fermented and one can have numerous health benefits. Sprouts are rich in vitamin A, B2, C, D and E.

4. Nuts and seeds

Almonds helps the individual to feel full and it helps to restricts the individual taking up other calorie snack and on the other hand, flax seeds have a high amount of fiber, which helps individuals to lose weight.

5. Fruits and infused water

If you do not like to have normal water, you can always have fruit infused water, the above water helps in digestion and keeps them hydrated and even helps in making your skin glow.

For best results, you can leave it overnight, so that flavors can infuse into water, but not more than 12 hours and lest they may turn soggy and gross.

6. Vegetables

Vegetable helps in reducing your risk for heart disease and cancer and type 2 diabetes. If you want to follow diet, which will aid in weight loss, do not skip vegetables.

7. Eggs

Eggs are a good source of protein, one of the best food to lose weight. Eggs can be cooked in different ways; they can be boiled, scrambled or poached. These are a versatile food, which can be served for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

8. Berries

Berries are an excellent source of vitamin C, fiber and antioxidants. They also contain a variety of other nutrients for good health such as potassium, folate, magnesium and manganese. The above fruit is low in calories and high in fiber.

9. Cottage cheese

Cottage cheese is mostly protein, with very few carbs and little fat. When you start eating cottage cheese, it is a great way to boost your protein intake. It is also very satiating and it will make you feel full with a relatively low number of calories.

10. Red chilli pepper

As per the study, it has been revealed that by eating one gram of red chilli pepper , your appetite is reduced and it increases fat burning in those individuals who do not regularly consume peppers.