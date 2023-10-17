A Guide to Safeguarding Your Heart While Managing Diabetes

Did you know that diabetes and cardiovascular disease are closely linked? In the realm of health, the relationship between heart and diabetes is pivotal. These two conditions, each impactful in their own, are intricately linked in ways that affect millions.

For effective diabetes management, regular monitoring of glucose levels is vital. This can be done using tools like continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices, which doesn’t involve finger pricks to give you glucose level insights. Such devices have useful metrics like Time in Range (TIR), which indicates the amount of time in a day that one’s glucose levels stay within a specified range. When a person spends more time in range, their risk of developing cardiovascular disease markers is reduced. In fact, a 10% increase in TIR can reduce the risk of abnormal thickness of one’s carotid arteries by 6.4%. Therefore, achieving a greater TIR is important to keep cardiovascular disease at bay.

Dr. Johann Christopher, consultant cardiologist, Cardiac Imaging Care hospitals, Hyderabad said, “In India, 21.4 % of people living with diabetes are reporting heart-related complications. It is also extremely concerning that the rise of these complications is being observed across younger demographics. Poorly managed diabetes can lead to rise in cardiovascular disease risk factors like high blood pressure, bad cholesterol, and high triglycerides. Therefore, it is extremely important for people to take extra care and follow preventive steps to avoid glucose fluctuations. Embracing a heart healthy diet, consistent exercise and regular glucose monitoring devices like CGM, are few of the vital measures one can adopt.”

Here are 5 simple steps people living with diabetes can take to keep an eye on their health:

1. Regularly monitor blood sugar levels: Real-time tracking, such as through CGM tools like FreeStyle Libre, can help you keep an eye on any blood sugar highs or lows. It's important to strive to stay within the optimal glucose range (70 – 180 mg/dl) for at least 17 hours out of the day. By doing this, you can effectively control your diabetes and heart disease risk.

2. Have a heart-healthy diet: Try to avoid saturated and trans fats that can increase cholesterol levels. For instance, saturated fats are commonly found in foods like butter, red meat, and full-fat dairy products, while trans fats are often present in partially hydrogenated oils used in fried and processed foods. Finding a healthy meal plan that works for you can help improve your health. You can do that by opting for a meal plan rich in lean proteins, whole grains, colorful vegetables, and healthy fats like nuts and seeds.

3. Regular exercise: To lower the risk of heart disease, it's advisable to address factors such as obesity, hypertension, and high cholesterol levels through exercise. Regular physical activity also helps you manage your diabetes better. For a healthy lifestyle, it's recommended to minimize sitting time and engage in at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity every week, such as brisk walking or cycling. It is better to be continuosly on the move the entire day, rather then be sedentary for 6- 7 hours and then suddenly engage in extreme physical exercise in a gym.

4. Say no to smoking and drinking: Smoking can damage the lining of your blood vessels which in turn accelerates the narrowing of your arteries caused by diabetes. This increases your risk of heart disease. If you have diabetes and also smoke, this risk of heart health effects increases further – making it important to quit smoking.

You should also lower your alcohol intake as it can disrupt the effect of your diabetes medication and affect your blood sugar levels. Excessive drinking can also increase one’s blood pressure, weaken heart muscles, and amplify the risk of certain heart diseases. You can work out an alcohol limit with your doctor.

5. Stress management: When you are stressed, your body produces stress hormones that boost your blood sugar levels and can cause insulin resistance. Over time, this can raise your blood pressure and increase your chances of developing heart disease. To ease your stress, try engaging in fun activities like listening to music, yoga or dance. Additionally, spending time with loved ones or discussing what you are going through with a professional could ease stress levels.

In addition to these tips, people with diabetes should remain alert to any concerning trends of hyperglycemia or hypoglycemia and take care to address these immediately. You should also consult your doctor about other steps you should take to improve your diabetes management and protect your heart health. By making healthy lifestyle choices, you can benefit from better health outcomes and enjoy a higher quality of life.

