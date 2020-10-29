A Hot Cuppa Can Boost Immunity 

All tea lovers would agree that there is hardly anything that a cup of tea cannot fix! Its essence goes far beyond the art of preparation, variety and taking in the aroma. From acting as an energy booster in the morning to helping overcome the sudden blues and relaxing your mind at night - a hot cup of tea does wonders to your body. From umpteen years, people across the globe - from monks to monarchs have relied on tea to heal, soothe, calm and inspire.

What if your favourite drink can also be your immunity booster? All that's required is the right proportion of some medicinal spices and herbs. In fact, many a time, health experts have also recommended tea for enhancing the body's defence mechanism against several diseases and infections.

CELESTÉ, a premium quality brand that delivers an unparalleled tea experience with its superior grade tea has mindfully crafted a range of immunity booster tea. These time-tested functional teas are a must to keep in your cabinet. So, pull up your favourite pack and put the kettle on.

SOULFUL TANGO

Rs 699

https://www.celes-te.com/collections/green-tea/products/soulful-tango

The cup is the choreography of a grass, a seed, a leaf, and a root, coming together to create a masterful dance. The light smoky tones of green tea play in free movement, outlining a picturesque form in beaten gold. Ginger brushes in warm browns and ochre in striking contrast to cool mint. Fennel accentuates with its bittersweet anise-scented aroma. And in a final, bright spring-like flourish, lemongrass signs off with a gentle touch in this artisanal tea.

Ingredients

Green Tea, Spearmint, Ginger, Lemongrass, Fennel

In addition to being a great weapon for weight loss, green tea is also one of the best sources for treating cold. It has anti inflammatory properties and contains flavonoids, an antioxidant that boosts immunity. Several studies have justified that the heavily prevalent antioxidant in green tea, catechin, is a powerful antiviral and antibacterial. It can fight off cold-causing bacteria and the influenza virus.

Another ingredient, fennel, has numerous soothing effects that can help relieve one of the flu-like symptoms, diarrhoea, conjunctivitis, stomach ache and fever due to abundance of phytochemicals that act as antioxidants. Moreover, fennel also contains flavonoids that act as anti-inflammatory agents.

Further, lemon grass is loaded with Vitamin C which is a well known immunity booster and mint and ginger aids digestion. Ginger also has anti inflammatory properties.

The standout ingredients and its benefits make this tea a perfect buy.

Tasting Notes

Earthy, Vegetal, Citrus hints, refreshing mint finish

MIND BODY SOUL

Rs 699

https://www.celes-te.com/collections/green-tea/products/mind-body-soul

Sip your soul to nirvana as the robust, tingling taste of holy basil and cooling aroma of spearmint come together to knead out any stress. Elevate to unadulterated Zen as sweet, refreshing mint meanders into the spicy tones of cinnamon. Tepid touch of ginger complements into blissful invigoration of sense as you sip this spa in a teacup.

Ingredients

Green Tea, Cinnamon, Spearmint, Ginger, Holy Basil

In addition to being a great weapon for weight loss, green tea is also one of the best sources for treating cold. It has anti inflammatory properties and contains flavonoids, an antioxidant that boosts immunity. Several studies have justified that the heavily prevalent antioxidant in green tea, catechin, is a powerful antiviral and antibacterial. It can fight off cold-causing bacteria and the influenza virus.

Cinnamon and holy basil can potentially boost your metabolism and keep your blood sugar and cholesterol levels in control. Additionally, their anti-inflammatory properties avoid bloating of belly. While cinnamon is also known to aid digestion of food materials that can contribute to losing extra calories, holy basil also enhances immunity and is beneficial in respiratory disorders.

Further, mint and ginger aid digestion. Ginger also has anti inflammatory properties.

Tasting Notes

Vegetal, Sweet lingering mouthfeel, hints of ginger and basil finish

ZING

Rs 799

https://www.celes-te.com/collections/oolong-tea/products/zing

Make friends with this aromatic brew that is peppy and uplifting; yet healing, cleansing and soothing. Skip along with zesty lemon laced with vivacious ginger for company. It evokes freshness in the sense, an awakening, almost. An immunity boost is just a hob, cup and sip away.

Ingredients

Oolong Tea, Ginger, Lemon

Doctors advise the adequate intake of vitamin C when someone has caught cold as it helps strengthen the immune system and citrus fruits like lemons are high in vitamin C. It increases the production of white blood cells, which are key to fighting infections. Ginger is another superpower ingredient one turns to after falling sick. This is because it has anti-inflammatory properties, which can help fight inflammatory diseases and a sore throat. It may help fight with nausea as well.

Tasting Notes

Citrusy Zing, Malty