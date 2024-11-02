All you need to know about Chemotherapy: How to prepare & What to expect

Facing chemotherapy can be a challenging time both physically and mentally because of its uncertainties. It’s not just about what chemotherapy treatment does to the body but also the toll it can take on one’s daily life, relationships and mental-wellbeing.

In this guide we will walk you through everything you need to know about chemotherapy. From how to prepare, what to expect, and tips to make the journey as smooth as possible.

What is chemotherapy and how does it work?



Before diving into how to prepare or what to expect, let us know what exactly is chemotherapy and how does it work.



Chemotherapy is a treatment primarily used for cancer that uses strong and powerful drugs to kill cancer cells or prevent them from growing and dividing. Cancer cells grow and divide more quickly than most normal cells, and chemotherapy works by targeting these fast-growing cells throughout the body. Chemotherapy can be given through a vein (intravenously), taken as a pill, or sometimes injected directly into the affected area.

However, these drugs can also affect healthy cells, which is why side effects are common in many cases. Each person’s experience can vary based on the type, dosage, and schedule of chemotherapy.

How to Prepare Yourself



Being prepared and taking the necessary steps can help you feel more in control of your treatment and also improve your comfort and peace of mind.



1.Feel free to ask questions to your doctor – Knowing what you are about to go through and what to expect during chemotherapy is very important. Talk to your doctor about how you feel and ask questions about the possible side effects, what drugs will you be receiving, how it would affect your daily routine etc.



2.Prepare your body – Good nutrition is essential for maintaining strength during chemotherapy. Eating light and nutritious foods, like whole grains, proteins, fruits, and vegetables, can help keep your energy levels up. Some people also find it helpful to eat smaller meals throughout the day.

3.Arrange your transportation in advance - Driving is not advisable after a chemo session. Ask your friend or family to help by giving you a ride to and from your treatments.

4.Arrange for help at home – It might be difficult to cook or even do a simple work after a chemotherapy, especially if you have side effects like nausea or fatigue. Arrange someone to cook or take help from your loved ones.

5.Talk to your employer and manage your work-life – Some people find it difficult to share their medical needs with their employer. But it is very important to talk to your employer about your treatment especially if it is going to affect your work-life. Most workplaces are understanding about medical needs. Some may want a time off or some may schedule their work according to their chemotherapy session. Find what is right for you and discuss it with your employer.

6.Pack your comfort Kit – Chemotherapy lasts for several hours and packing your comfort kit like a book, water bottle, headphones, blanket, pillow etc., can make it easier for you to keep yourself engaged and cozy.

What to expect during Chemotherapy

Each person has a different experience about chemotherapy. But there are some side effects that are common. Understanding them and being prepared about it mentally is crucial and it can help you manage them more effectively.

1.Fatigue - Fatigue is one of the most common side effects. Schedule rest breaks throughout the day and listen to your body. Light exercise, such as walking, can also help alleviate fatigue over time.

2.Nausea and vomiting - Many patients experience nausea. To manage it, your doctor may prescribe anti-nausea medications. Eating smaller meals and avoiding strong smells can also help.

3.Hair loss – Hair loss is one of the most daunting experiences for many during chemotherapy. For many, hair loss serves as a visible reminder of their illness, which can affect self-esteem and body image. Some people cut their hair short before the treatment while some use wigs, scarves or caps to feel comfortable.

4.Skin and Nail changes - Your skin may become dry, sensitive, or itchy, and nails may become brittle. Moisturize regularly, use gentle skincare products, and avoid prolonged sun exposure.

5.Mouth sore and change in appetite – Mouth sores and change in taste are common during chemotherapy. Eating softer foods and avoiding spicy or acidic foods can reduce discomfort.

Questions to ask after your first chemotherapy session

After your first chemotherapy session, it’s essential to gather information to understand how to manage side effects, treatment expectations, and overall care. Here are some important questions you might consider asking your doctor and healthcare team.

1.What side effects should I expect from this treatment?

2.How can I manage the side effects?

3.What signs of complications should I watch out for?

4.How many chemo sessions do I have to attend?

5.How will this treatment affect my daily life?

Chemotherapy can be daunting but proper preparation and support can make a difference. Being positive, strong and having a good support system whether it’s friends, family or any support group is very important. Your journey with chemotherapy may have its challenges, but by taking one day at a time, you can go through this phase with strength and resilience.