American Oncology Institute (AOI) Elevates Cancer Care in Telangana with AI-powered Ethos Radiotherapy, Becoming an Advanced Comprehensive Cancer Centre

Hyderabad: American Oncology Institute (AOI) Hyderabad announced the launch of Ethos Radiotherapy, AI-driven holistic solution integrated with Varian’s most advanced surface guidance system, IDENTIFY technology. Marking a significant milestone in the field of cancer treatment, this occasion was graced by the esteemed presence of the Hon’ble Minister for Finance, Health, Medical & Family Welfare, Government of Telangana T Harish Rao, who ceremoniously inaugurated the revolutionary system. With the implementation of AI-driven Ethos Radiotherapy, AOI sets a new benchmark in cancer care, offering cutting-edge technology and personalized treatment options to patients in Telangana and beyond. Present at the occasion were Arekapudi Gandhi MLA, Serilingampally, Kranthi Kiran Chanti MLA Andole, Errolla Srinivas MLA Siddipet, Nagender Yadav Corporator Serilingampally, Jagadeeshwar Goud Corporator Madhapur, Manjula Raghunath Reddy, Corporator Chanda Nagar, Sindhu Adharsh Reddy Garu, Corporator Bharathi Nagar, along with Harish Trivedi, CEO, CTSI – South Asia and Dr Prabhakar P, Regional COO from AOI.



This new solution uses augmented intelligence, a convergence of people and AI working together to adjust cancer treatments in response to patients’ unique and daily changing needs. In the treatment room, IDENTIFYhelps guide through setup and patient’s position using visual assistance. Ethos brings in unique capabilities of treatment personalization by adapting treatment plan in real time based on changing patient anatomy and tumour location. An extension to the technology for precision cancer care, IDENTIFY™ an intuitive interface detecting real-time changes in position of the tumour during the on-going treatment. This enables the team to accurately position the radiation beam allowing only to target the tumour cells.

Speaking at the launch, T Harish Rao (Hon’ble Minister for Finance, Health, Medical & Family Welfare, Government of Telangana) said, “It is with great pleasure that I inaugurate the state-of-the-art Ethos Radiotherapy system at the American Oncology Institute in Hyderabad. This advanced equipment will play a crucial role in providing exceptional healthcare services to the people of Telangana. Considering cancer's status as one of the leading causes of death globally, it is imperative for individuals to reevaluate their health and lifestyle choices as preventive measures. Major factors contributing to cancer include pollution, dietary habits, and lifestyle changes.”

He says, “Recognising the rising number of cancer cases, the Telangana government has taken proactive measures by initiating cancer screening programs in collaboration with ASHA, NIMS, and other reputable organizations. Additionally, radiology labs have been established in all districts, ensuring accessibility for all. The government of Telangana acknowledges the significance of early detection and is committed to spreading awareness among the population. Together, we will continue to harness the power of technology to deliver world-class healthcare services and enhance the well-being of our citizens.”

Speaking at the launch, Harish Trivedi, CEO, CTSI – South Asia, said, “Adaptive therapy driven by AI is the future of personalised radiation therapy. This is a transformational moment for cancer care in Telangana. Working in tandem with our vision of providing accessible and personalized cancer care, we are delighted to launch Ethos Radiotherapy system. American Oncology Institute (AOI) is a very forward-thinking cancer centre focused on offering comprehensive cancer care with the most advanced technologies available.”

Dr Prabhakar P, regional chief operating officer, AOI said, “We are pleased to announce the elevation of American Oncology Institute (AOI) as an Advanced Comprehensive Cancer Centre in Telangana, empowered by AI-driven Ethos Radiotherapy. This milestone reinforces AOI's position as a leading institution in the fight against cancer, and we are honoured to bring this cutting-edge technology to the people of Telangana and beyond. At American Oncology Institute (AOI), we are committed to offering best-in-class clinical expertise, technological superiority, and service excellence for our patients in South Asia.”

Ethos therapy integrated with IDENTIFY, a novel technology and technique provides the ability to alter the treatment plan by capturing the movement in internal and external anatomy during each treatment. This improves the pre-treatment plan and also adapts to real-time changes during the treatment by gaining insights through the advanced power of AI-enhanced image segmentation and surface motion sensors. The Ethos Machine is a much safer and more reliable way to treat cancer patients than the conventional radiotherapy machines. It is designed to be used in combination with existing treatments, such as chemotherapy, targeted therapy or immunotherapy. This allows for a more comprehensive approach to treating cancer, giving patients access to a range of treatment options. It is capable of targeting cancer cells in nearly any area of the body, including the brain, liver, and lungs.

Adaptive therapy integrated with surface guided motion management helps to adapt the treatment plan and target the tumour based on the anatomical changes. The Ethos Machine is a revolutionary new treatment, capable of delivering a precise dose of radiation to target and kill cancer cells, while leaving healthy cells intact. The ability of the machine to deliver on-couch adaptive treatment puts the patient at the centre of care.

American Oncology Institute is the leading cancer hospital chain in South Asia operating 16 cancer hospitals in the region. AOI founded in 2012 by a group of physicians and industry experts, is today a wholly owned subsidiary of the largest cancer medical technology company - Varian Medical Systems, a Siemens Healthineers Company.