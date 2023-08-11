American Oncology Institute (AOI) organised workshop on MR Based HDR Interstitial Brachytherapy for Prostate Cancer

American Oncology Institute (AOI) one of the largest cancer hospital chains in South Asia organised a workshop on MR Based HDR Interstitial Brachytherapy at AOI, Hyderabad. The event was specially curated by expert international academic faculty to ensure holistic learning for both Radiation Oncologists and Medical Physicists.



MR Based HDR Interstitial Brachytherapy is an advanced medical technique combining the benefits of MR imaging with high dose rate brachytherapy. It offers several advantages over conventional approaches like improved visualization and targeting, customized treatment planning, real-time monitoring, adaptability, reduced radiation to healthy tissues, applicability to various cancers and more. Dr Sushil Beriwal, a Fellow of the American Society of Radiation Oncology and American Brachytherapy Society and Dr Harjot Kaur Bajwa, Consultant Radiation Oncologist & Brachytherapy Specialist, AOI, conducted a Live Case demo on MR Based HDR Interstitial Brachytherapy in Ca Prostate.

Commenting on the workshop, Dr Sushil Beriwal, Radiation Oncologist, USA said, “Radiation therapy is one way to kill cancer cells. Radiation can be given from outside or from inside the body. In interstitial brachytherapy for prostate cancer treatment, radiation is put right into the prostate gland. The benefit of this kind of treatment is that the radiation is limited to a small area. It does not affect your whole body. The workshop on the advanced form of brachytherapy will help us learn and improve the quality of radiation care for prostate cancer.”

On the occasion, Dr Harjot Kaur Bajwa, Consultant Radiation Oncologist & Brachytherapy Specialist, AOI, said, “MR Based HDR interstitial brachytherapy for Carcinoma Prostate has been performed for the first time in two states in AOI, Hyderabad. The brachytherapy team, led by Dr Sushil Beriwal and including myself performed this state-of-the-art advanced procedure that significantly improves outcomes in prostate cancer patients compared to external radiotherapy alone. Since it is done under ultrasound guidance and uses MRI for planning, the side effects and toxicity are minimal. It can be delivered over 1-2 sessions only as compared to several weeks for other types of radiotherapy. With this technique, we can now provide comprehensive cancer care to patients suffering from prostate cancer and improve cure rates.”

Regarding the MR Based HDR Interstitial Brachytherapy workshop, Dr Prabhakar P, Regional Chief Operating Officer, AOI, said, “Within the resounding success of the MR Based HDR Interstitial Brachytherapy workshop, we find a testament to our resolute commitment to fostering innovation, collaboration, and the highest echelons of oncological excellence. This milestone underscores our ceaseless dedication to shaping the future of cancer care, as we stand at the forefront of transformative medical advancements. American Oncology Institute (AOI) is committed to providing quality healthcare that is on par with state-of-the-art infrastructure and international standards. With this training we aim to empower our Radiation Oncologists and Medical Physicists with the latest knowledge and skills.”

American Oncology Institute (AOI) at Citizens Specialty Hospital, Nallagandla in Hyderabad offers a wide range of cancer treatment services in the region. Our comprehensive cancer facility, housed within the 300-bed hospital, is dedicated to delivering integrated cancer care of the highest standard, powered by clinical excellence, cutting-edge technology, and international expertise.