AMH-Marker of ovarian reserve and function

What is AMH (Anti-Mullarian Hormone)? When to take action?

(AMH) is a hormone secreted by the cells surrounding the developing eggs in the ovary (called granulosa cells). AMH levels can give your doctor important information about your ovarian reserve, which is the number of eggs remaining in your ovaries.

A high level of AMH indicates a higher number of eggs and vice versa. Your AMH levels may also be used to help predict your response to fertility treatments like IVF.

IVF patients know the importance of their ovarian reserve and how it affects their pregnancy chances. The better the ovarian reserve, the more the eggs and better their quality. And therefore, they’re more likely to get good-quality embryos, which have a better chance of implanting.

The most helpful test for ovarian reserve is an AMH blood level, and they’re often obsessed with this number and want to know what they can do in order to increase it.

Many infertile women with low AMH level start doing the same thing. What can I do to bump my AMH level up? How often should I measure my AMH? How often should I track it? Does it remain the same? And they start worrying when it starts going down, and they start worrying when it doesn’t go up despite all the supplements which we use.

What a low AMH means in a young woman is completely different from what that same low AMH level means in an older woman.

What are the best foods to eat to increase AMH levels?

There is no specific diet that has been proven to increase AMH levels, but eating a healthy diet is always a good idea. Some foods that may improve ovarian function and egg quality include

Oysters: Oysters are high in zinc, essential for fertility. They also contain amino acids that can improve egg quality.



Berries: Berries are rich in antioxidants, which can protect eggs from damage.

Leafy greens: Leafy greens such as spinach and kale are high in folate, a nutrient that is important for fertility.

Fish: Fish such as salmon are high in omega-3 fatty acids, which are important for reproductive health.

Nuts and seeds: Nuts and seeds contain Vitamin E, an important antioxidant for egg health.

If your AMH value drops below normal for women younger than 25-30 years old, then it is time to take further steps by treating a fertility consultant and follow the advice given.

Yes, it is possible to get pregnant with low AMH, but it may be more difficult. This is because low AMH levels indicate a lower ovarian reserve, meaning fewer eggs remain in the ovaries.

This can make it more difficult to conceive because fewer eggs are available for fertilization. Low AMH levels may also be associated with decreased egg quality, which can further reduce fertility.

However, it is important to remember that each person is different and fertility varies from person to person. Some people with low AMH levels may still be able to conceive without any difficulty, while others may need fertility treatments such as IVF.

