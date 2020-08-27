Be a wonder woman

May it be controlling a government, commanding an army battalion, shaping an industrial empire or running a household; women are formidable. While we soar for the stars and make significant strides, we need wellness by our side. Let me guide you on how to live a healthy life through your years.

Making these simple changes in your diet can significantly improve your help, easing menstrual and menopausal symptoms and strengthening your bones. My suggestions are internally and externally age-proofing, weight-controlling, preventing PCOS, improving fertility, preventing PMS, relieving menopausal symptoms and much more.

Women of all ages

Fruit and vegetables: I say eat a rainbow of fresh, seasonal produce at every meal. The myriad colors contain various phytochemicals benefitting our digestion, immunity and over-all health.

Wholegrains: To stay on top of our game, I swear by these wholesome energy boosting carbohydrates. The fibre blunts sugar spikes, while B vitamins keep us mentally alert. Include any whole grains in your meals.

Proteins and fat: An adequate quantity of proteins in the form of daals, pulses, legumes, curd, paneer, tofu, egg, lean white meats are good sources. Good quality fats like desi cows ghee, coconut, nuts and seeds are your go to sources in sufficient amounts.

Fermented foods like yogurt, pickles are necessary to for gut health. Anti-oxidants are your soldiers to fight free radical damage. Found in abundance in the plant kingdom so add on plenty of vegetables. The Indian spice box is a great source too.

Keep a regular check of your Vitamin B12 and D3 levels and add supplementation if required on doctor's recommendation.

Water is your best friend as it is your energizer, carrying all your nutrients to your various organs.

Regular exercise, good quality and quantity sleep and meditation should all be a part of your life's schedule. Following the Circadian Rhythm that is eating 3 hours before sleeping, sleeping 2 to 3 hours before midnight and waking up on time after an 8 hour complete sleep is necessary for good health.

A balanced combination of the above will ensure good health through the ages.

Extra nutrient requirements for different ages:

Women of Reproductive age need to increase their iron, folate, omega 3 and calcium among others. Iron, Folate and Calcium are found in leafy greens, sesame seeds, rajgirah flour whole pulses like moth beans and chickpeas. Omega 3 is found in walnuts and flaxseeds.

Women of pre and post menopausal age requires adequate amount of calcium and phytoestrogens which come from all your nuts and seeds like pumpkin, sunflower, flax, sesame.

Let's not think in terms of aging but simply living as that's what you plan on doing for the longest time possible with your body functioning at optimum. Every women's accomplishment is a feather in our caps.