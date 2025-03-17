Beat the Summer Heat with these Eco-Friendly Cooling Tips

Though summer is a fantastic time of the year to relish tasty mangoes, and have lots of cold drinks and ice creams, the harsh summer heat is not quite fun. The extreme temperature during summer can make our lives miserable. The sweaty days and sticky feelings can make things like stepping out of the house difficult for us. All we want to do is stay in an air-conditioned room and relax.

Switching on the AC for long hours not only increases the energy consumption and burns our pockets but also impacts the environment. Here are some eco-friendly and sustainable ways to stay cool without air conditioning and reduce your carbon footprint and save on electricity bills.

Use Proper Curtains

Use blackout or dark curtains, bamboo blinds, or reflective window films to keep your rooms cooler by blocking direct sunlight. Khus curtains are a good option if you have a balcony. You can also sprinkle water on these khus curtains to naturally cool the environment.

Have Proper Cross Ventilation

Opening the windows on opposite sides of your house creates a natural breeze especially early in the morning and late in the evening. During peak heat like afternoon, you can keep the doors or windows closed to prevent hot air from entering.

Use Indoor Cooling Plants for a Fresher Home

Having a garden is not an option for many who live in a flat due to space constraints. For this, you can try a vertical garden where you just need a small balcony space to setup small pots in a vertical manner.

Did you know certain plants can help reduce indoor temperatures naturally? Plants absorb heat, release moisture, and improve air quality. Here are some green cooling options for homes:

Aloe Vera – Not just for sunburns! Aloe Vera helps cool indoor air.

Areca Palm – A natural humidifier that keeps the air fresh and cool.

Snake Plant – Releases oxygen at night, making your bedroom cooler.

Peace Lily – Absorbs excess moisture, reducing humidity levels.

Make a DIY Air Cooler

Place a bowl of ice in front of a fan for an instant cooling effect.

Switch to Cotton Fabric

Use cotton bedsheets and light fabric because they are breathable, lightweight, and help wick away moisture, keeping you cool and comfortable. They also allow better air circulation, reducing heat buildup.

Use Smart Home Adjustments for Natural Cooling

Your home can be designed for cooling without relying on AC. Here’s how:

Opt for White or Light-Coloured Walls: Dark colours absorb heat, while light shades reflect it.

Use Heat-Reflecting Roof Coatings: This helps prevent heat from entering your home.

Install Ventilation Systems: Attic fans and exhaust vents remove trapped hot air.

Stay Hydrated

Staying hydrated is crucial in hot weather. Here’s how to keep your body cool:

Drink Plenty of Water: Keep a water bottle handy and sip throughout the day.

Eat Water-Rich Foods: Cucumbers, watermelon, and oranges help maintain hydration.

Avoid Caffeine and Alcohol: These dehydrate your body and increase heat retention.

In this harsh summer we all are tempted to switch on the AC all day long. This not only drains our pocket but also impacts the environment. These smart eco-friendly and sustainable methods will help you stay cool and you can enjoy a comfortable home while helping the environment. So, which of these eco-friendly cooling tips will you try first?