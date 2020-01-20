Best Kitchen Remedies For Nausea

A common condition that affects most people at some point in their lives, or at some point in their lives, nausea is very well described in the dictionary as ' a sensation of vomiting with a propensity to vomit. ' The word comes from the Latin word for seasickness, as well as from the Greek natures, which means sailor. The very early references to the environment–and the feeling–were simply about how people felt when they were travelling on the high seas (long before medicines or home remedies were invented/discovered to help them!). Take a look at some common causes, symptoms, and home remedies to prevent and cure this very unpleasant feeling.



Common causes of nausea

There is no specific reason for nausea. It can accompany a variety of illnesses, starting with the most common – pregnancy. Morning sickness is a common phenomenon during the first trimester of pregnancy, and can sometimes last for nine months until the child is born. Nausea is the most common side effect of morning sickness and can be a long and uncomfortable affair for most expectant mothers. Motion sickness is another common cause of nausea. So, whether it's a long drive by car, a bumpy boat ride or a trip by ship, or a three-day train journey, nausea could accompany all of these if you're prone to motion sickness. Drinking too much alcohol, food poisoning, and other gastrointestinal problems can lead to nausea, due to the stomach being unsettled. When the upper abdominal organs are affected, it usually causes nausea. These include the esophagus, small intestine, liver, pancreas, and gallbladder. Certain drugs can also cause nausea –chemotherapy drugs for cancer patients are particularly harsh, and nausea is one of the accompanying side effects. In certain cases, the brain also sends stimuli that cause nausea. So stress and emotional upheaval, brain tumors, and some psychological ailments can also be responsible for nausea.

Symptoms of nausea

People with nausea usually feel queasy, but do not actually vomit unless it is very acute. So nausea can range from a mild feeling of discomfort to an agonizing lurch in the stomach that makes it difficult to speak. It can also – but not necessarily – be accompanied by symptoms like dizziness, dryness of the mouth, tummy upsets and diarrhea, chest pain and sweating. Depending on how serious these symptoms are, you can either seek medical help or try out some simple home remedies to relieve them.

Popular home remedies for nausea

Ginger

This is one of the oldest remedies for nausea in the world that has been used across cultures and traditional medicines for over 2,000 years. It is the rhizome or root of the ginger that has these powerful benefits. In 2000, a study in the United Kingdom at the School of Postgraduate Medicine and Health Sciences investigated the benefits of ginger in nausea patients. The nausea was caused by various stimuli, such as morning sickness, chemotherapy, and seasickness. The results for all tries were favorable, and ginger was said to benefit all these conditions. You can either suck on a piece of candied ginger, make yourself a ginger infusion by boiling some dried powdered or freshly grated ginger with water or even add it to your food. Ginger should be consumed in moderate quantities if you're pregnant, or if you're prone to low blood pressure. An ideal quantity to consume is around 1 gm of ginger a day.

Peppermint

Peppermint tea, peppermint candies and the scent of peppermint essential oils are all effective in eliminating nausea. Peppermint is an age-old remedy, and smelling the essential aromatherapy oils of this magic herb can only be the solution to a mild case of nausea. Eating peppermint oil pills or sucking on candies with peppermint oil is effective since researchers and doctors believe that they relax gastric muscles and keep them from over cramping. It is only candied with a higher concentration of peppermint oil that helps. Peppermint tea and even just chewing on fresh peppermint leaves are found to have a soothing and calming impact on nausea symptoms. If your nausea is stress-related, you can substitute peppermint essential oils for lavender oils. The scent of lavender oils has an instantly calming effect and sends nausea-relieving stimuli to the brain. You can also sleep with a lavender-scented pillow, or spray on a lavender body mist.

Fennel: Indian spices have the ability to sort out most medical issues in a flash! Fennel can be used for nausea, thanks to its anaesthetic constituents that reduce queasiness. Also, it contains a compound called anethole, which is a phytoestrogen that prevents acidity, flatulence and accompanying problems like nausea. Take fennel seeds in small quantities, or boil them in water, strain, cool and then keep sipping this through the day.

Cinnamon: Cinnamon is another great spice that helps keep nausea at bay. It has antibacterial and antiviral properties, making it ideal to cleanse your system and get rid of any gastro problems that cause nausea. It has chemicals calls catechins, which are particularly useful. Use ¼ tsp cinnamon powder mixed in a cup of warm water, and drink up for maximum benefits.

Clove: It also has soothing aromatic properties, and is safe to consume no matter what the cause of nausea. You can brew yourself an infusion with cloves, or alternately chew on 1-2 for relief from nausea. You can also just inhale clove oil.

Lemon

After ginger, lemon is one of the most common ways to get rid of nausea. Lemon is an acidity regulator, balancing the body's pH levels. Neutralizing acids create bicarbonates in the stomach and can cure nausea more effectively than most home remedies. There are several ways to use lemon for this purpose. Slice a lemon into half, sprinkle some rock salt on the surface (unless you have high blood pressure, in which case you should avoid the salt) and suck on the lemon. This gives instant relief. You can also mix the juice of a lemon in a cup of water or soda and drink it up. While lemon is most commonly used, other citrus fruits like grapefruit, oranges and even kiwis are equally effective in relieving nausea.

Amla

Amla has been used in India for centuries now to get rid of all kinds of dizziness and nausea-related problems. The Indian gooseberry is one of the richest sources of Vitamin C, providing immunity against stomach disorders. It also regulates hormones and balances digestive enzymes, which, if left unattended to, can worsen nausea. While it may be a bit tangy and pungent, the best way to relieve nausea is to suck or chew on the fruit itself. Otherwise, you can always take the juice of one amla, dilute it with water, and drink it up.

Vitamin B6

Now, this is something Kate Middleton used a lot when she suffered from Hyperemesis Gravidarum. Vitamin B6 helps our bodies metabolize certain amino acids which in turn reduces nausea. Vitamin B6 supplements curb it to quite an extent, so if you've got acute nausea, this is the way to go. However, if you've only got a mild case, stick to foods that are rich in Vitamin B6. These include beans, peas, beetroot, cottage cheese, bananas, and fish. A protein-rich and low carb diet will go a long way in reducing nausea.

Hydration

Drink plenty of fluids to keep you hydrated. Dehydration only increases nausea. Drink water, as well as teas like chamomile and mint that have anti-nausea benefits. Sports drinks with electrolytes are also a popular source of hydration and get rid of queasiness. One of the most potent and natural sources of electrolytes is tender coconut water. Drink 3-4 glasses a day to curb your nausea and replenish your body with nutrients needed to fight its cause.

Starchy snacks

Foods with a starch like dry crackers, unbuttered toast, and salted biscuits may help relieve nausea symptoms. This is because the starch absorbs stomach acids that might make you nauseous. For a healthier option, go with some oatmeal.

Pranayama and acupuncture techniques

In Chinese medicine, both acupuncture and acupressure are used extensively to treat nausea. These techniques stimulate nerve fibres and send signals to the brain, which in turn is a stimulus to stop the nauseous feeling. Try this at home. Place your right thumb on the inside of your left forearm, about two thumb-widths from the crease of your wrist. Press firmly for about a minute, move your thumb a little closer to your wrist and press for another minute. Repeat on the other forearm. The yogic science of pranayama or deep, correct breathing is yet another way to not just cure nausea, but also prevent it altogether. A study conducted proved that a whopping 62 per cent cases benefitted from this practice. Breathing in slowly through the nose and exhaling through the mouth is the most effective way of doing this.

What to avoid if you're feeling nauseous

1) Aromatic foods: Avoid foods with too much aroma, since they tend to heighten nausea symptoms and even make them worse in some cases. Opt for bland food instead, where the flavours don't overwhelm you.

2) Large meals: Don't overload your system with too much food. Instead, do smaller meals at regular intervals. Try not to lie down or sit back after you've eaten. Walk around, and in case you cant, sit upright.

3) Hot foods: While hot beverages like teas and soups are fine, the same doesn't apply to hot foods. Cooler foods are better for nausea, as they help cool the digestive system and soothe it. So yoghurt, ice pops, sorbets and even just a bowl of chilled fruits are ideal.

4) Stress: Try to relax as much as possible, and find something calming and soothing to distract you with. This will send settle your brain and trigger stimuli to feel lesser nauseous.5) Certain foods and beverages: Avoid deep-fried food, foods with a lot of empty calories, excessive caffeine, alcohol, and carbonated beverages. This can only make you feel worse – not better.

Try these DIY recipes to relieve nausea

Cumin tea

Femina

Ingredients:

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 cup of water

a pinch of nutmeg powder (optional)

Method:

Place the cumin seeds in a cup.

Boil the water and then pour over the seeds.

Cover the cup, and let this mixture sit for 2-3 minutes.

Alternately, you can boil the water along with the seeds, and then let it sit for at least a couple of minutes.

Strain and sip the piping hot brew.