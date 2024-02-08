Live
Campaign against Filariasis in Lucknow from Feb 10
Lucknow: The UP health department is launching a mass drug distribution campaign from February 10 to protect people against Filariasis.
The campaign will run until February 28 in the state capital.
Additional Chief Medical Officer RN Singh said: "The target population is 54.21 lakh. Medication will be available at all health facilities and Ayush temples. The drug administration campaign will operate daily until February 28."
The campaign will include all individuals aged two and above, excluding pregnant women and those with severe illnesses.
A total of 4,500 teams have been established for door-to-door distribution in the state capital, monitored by 500 supervisors. Beneficiaries will receive three different drugs.
"Each team will visit households, engage with resident welfare societies, and ensure all eligible individuals receive medication," explained Renu Srivastava, district malaria control officer.
"We will also organise special camps at government and private offices and PDS shops on days when the maximum number of beneficiaries gather for food grain distribution," added Nishant Nirvan, district surveillance officer of Lucknow.
Filariasis is caused by a chronic mosquito-borne parasitic infection, resulting in swelling of the extremities, hydroceles, and testicular masses.