Can palm oil be part of a healthy diet? Experts say yes—if we rethink our food mindset

Bengaluru: In today’s health-conscious world, food choices often reflect more than nutrition—they mirror identity, ethics, and even emotion. Among the many controversial ingredients at the centre of public debate is palm oil—long vilified as an unhealthy fat, often lumped with processed foods and environmental concerns.

But is it really that simple? Nutrition experts and psychologists argue otherwise. According to current research and real-world dietary psychology, the black-and-white view of food—as either “good” or “bad”—is deeply flawed and even harmful.

“We now know that rigid dietary control doesn’t work,” says a nutrition expert based in Bengaluru. “All-or-nothing thinking about food—calling something ‘clean’ or ‘junk’—leads to guilt, binge eating, and eventually diet burnout.”

Palm oil, used for centuries in Indian, African, and Southeast Asian cooking, is often demonised in modern wellness circles. However, the problem lies less in the oil itself and more in our mindset toward it.

“No, palm oil is not a superfood. But it’s also not poison,” say experts. “Like any other fat, it serves a function—providing energy, aiding in nutrient absorption, and adding flavour to meals.”

Nutritionists are now advocating for what’s called flexible dietary restraint—an approach that promotes moderation and mindfulness over restriction. Instead of banning entire food groups or ingredients, this method encourages individuals to meet nutritional needs—like sufficient protein (1.2g per kg of body weight), fibre (~15g per 1000 kcal), and a modest calorie deficit—while also allowing room for personal food preferences.

Under this model, palm oil can be included. Whether it’s a spoonful in your curry, used to sauté vegetables, or as a base in a homemade dressing, it becomes part of a broader, balanced eating pattern.

“Once you stop fearing food, you stop obsessing over it,” explains a behavioural nutritionist. “You can enjoy a meal with friends or eat a traditional dish without guilt. That consistency is what builds real, lasting health.”

The conversation around palm oil—and food in general—needs to shift from rigid moral judgments to practical nutritional choices. “We don’t need more food rules,” says the expert. “We need more food wisdom.”

In fact, over-restrictive diets often result in the very behaviours they aim to prevent: yo-yo dieting, binge eating, and emotional distress. Meanwhile, flexible approaches empower people to make informed choices based on their needs, cultural practices, and preferences.

So, can palm oil be part of a healthy diet? Yes, say experts—but not because it’s inherently magical. It fits when consumed in moderation, with awareness, and as part of an overall balanced approach to food.

Ultimately, this shift in thinking doesn’t just benefit your waistline—it brings peace to your plate.(Authored by Vijaya Thakkar )