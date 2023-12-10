Combating winter skin woes for diabetics

Winter is upon us, bringing with it North winds, cold temperatures, sleet, and snow that wreak havoc on our skin. For those with diabetes, this season poses additional challenges as the drop in temperature often leads to higher blood sugar levels. The body releases more glucose to stay warm, but this can be detrimental for diabetics.

The combination of indulging in comfort foods, seasonal sweets rich in carbohydrates and sugar, and a sedentary lifestyle exacerbates the issue, making it difficult for the body to process glucose efficiently. Approximately 1/4 of people with diabetes may experience ‘winter itch,’ a skin disorder caused or influenced by diabetes during this season. Elevated blood sugar levels lead to dehydration, resulting in dry skin as the body converts water into urine to eliminate excess sugar.

Several factors contribute to dry and itchy skin during winter, including dry air, lowered outdoor humidity, indoor heaters, hot water, and irritating fabrics like wool. Diabetes further hinders the skin’s ability to heal cracks and fight off infections, making proper winter skin care crucial for preventing complications.

Here are some essential tips for maintaining healthy skin during the winter months:

Moisturize:

• Use a thick moisturizing cream or ointment on hands and feet to minimize water evaporation from the skin.

• Choose creams and ointments containing ingredients like petroleum jelly, mineral oil, glycerin, and shea butter for enhanced moisture retention.

• Apply moisturizer before dressing and after washing to replenish natural oils. Consider a nighttime moisturizer for added healing benefits.

Tip: Coconut oil is a natural alternative for moisturizing.

Apply Sunscreen Daily:

• Use sunscreen with at least SPF 30, even on shorter winter days, to protect the skin from wind, sun, and cold temperatures.

• Apply sunscreen on top of your moisturizer to prevent sunburn, which can still occur during winter, especially in snowy areas.

• Protect lips with sunscreen-containing lip balm to prevent dryness and cold sores.

Hydration and Nutrition:

• Ensure proper hydration by drinking at least 8 glasses of water a day.

• Consume fresh juices and green tea, avoiding carbonated beverages.

• Stay hydrated in indoor environments with heaters, as they can deplete humidity.

• Eat a balanced diet with whole grains, less saturated fat, and plenty of fruits and vegetables high in antioxidants.

Tip: Avoid excessive caffeine and alcohol, as they can dehydrate the skin.

Don’t Forget Your Feet:

• Check your feet daily for any cuts or blisters, as diabetes can lead to nerve damage and numbness.

• Use mild ointments and diabetic foot cream to keep feet moisturized, avoiding application between toes to prevent fungal infections.

• Treat yourself to occasional massages to improve blood circulation, whether at a spa or with the help of family members.

In conclusion, proper winter skin care is essential for individuals with diabetes to prevent dryness, cracking, and potential skin complications. These tips, combined with a healthy lifestyle, can contribute to maintaining supple and moisturized skin during the colder months.