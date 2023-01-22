Detox with this Ayurvedic Drink: Fresh Pomegranate, Aloe and Beet Root

Beetroots have great cleansing properties and helps your body to detox. One can also add fresh aloe vera gel along with goodness of pomegranate and beetroot. When you drink the above juice, you will not only help detox your body, but you will be able to build a strong immune system.



Ingredients Required

-one fresh leaf aloe vera

-half cup beetroot, chopped

-2 cups pomegranate juice

-1/4 tsp of black pepper powder

How to prepare this Detox Drink?

-Take a sharp knife and carefully peel the rind from the aloe vera plant leaves and discard the rind

-Peel the yellow layer just beneath the rind using the sharp knife and you should be left with approximately 2 Tbsp (30 ml) of clear aloe vera gel(clean the gel before adding to the juice).

-In a blender, add pomegranate juice, chopped beetroot and blend

-Now add aloe vera gel and give it a whiz.

-lastly you must add black pepper and then serve.