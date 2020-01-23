Did you Know? Sleep Wrinkles Are Real Here's How

Have you ever thought that sleep, recommended for a brighter under-eye area, could cause wrinkles? Yeah, it's unbelievable, but it's real. According to the experts, after sun damage, your sleeping face can cause wrinkles. If you walk to the mirror and take a good look just after you get out of bed, you'll notice the creases and folds on your face (also called the ' pillow face '). They come from your sleeping positions and may lead to wrinkles and fine lines in the future.

Typically sleeping with your face pressed or buried in the pillow can cause these. Also, the stiff fabric of the pillow can add to the sleep wrinkles.

So How Can You Prevent Sleep Wrinkles?

1. Don't worry, we are not asking you to give up sleep. Here are four ways of preventing it.

Replace Standard Pillow Cases with Satin or Silk Ones While cotton sheets and pillowcases are soft and comfortable, the fabric grips the skin and causes creases. There's no place for your skin to float around while you're sleeping. Therefore, your pillowcases should be made of a soft fabric that causes less friction. Use satin or silk pillowcases to avoid the outline of a pillow. These fabrics are soft, don't hold onto the skin and cause lesser imprints and creases.

2. Sleep On Your Back Burying your face or pressing it against your pillowcase may cause your skin to fold and, over time, these creases will become permanent on your face. This can be prevented if you choose not to sleep on your hand or back. If you think it's hard to adjust your sleep spot, try wrapping your pillows to hold you on your back all night.

3. Sleep On Firm Pillow With A Sleep Mask If you think the satin and silk pillow covers are not your preference and the cotton ones are comfortable, invest in an elevated firm pillow. The aim is to put the lower half of your face off your pillow. A firm pillow will make this positioning easier for you. This way, if you sleep on your side, half of your face will be free of creases and folds. Also, a satin sleeping mask can be helpful as it keeps skin in place and decreases friction.

4. Sleep With Your Hands Off The Face

Even if you are sleeping on your back but with your hands pressed against your face, the skin is still under pressure. Like stiff fabrics, the pressure of hands results in face creases and folds. The idea is to keep the face away from any such surface that's hard or causes friction. Instead, tuck your hand under the pillow than putting it under or on the face.