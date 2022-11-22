Discover secret to healthy, hydrated skin with The Moms Co

The Moms Co., a leading mother, and baby care brand announces the launch of its new range, Natural Ceramides Range- an advanced natural & toxin-free solution to boost skin health. Continuing the tradition of ingredient innovation, this range is enriched with Ceramide- an ingredient proven to fortify the skin's protective barrier and retain moisture, leaving the skin visibly plump & hydrated.

Ceramides are skin-identical ingredients that are naturally a part of your skin, but ageing, sun damage & other factors eventually deplete them, weakening the skin barrier, and making the skin appear dry, rough, irritated & itchy. When added to your skincare routine, Ceramides act as the perfect skin health boosters that rebuild the skin barrier to prevent visible damage from pollution and other environmental stressors. These also limit moisture loss keeping your skin healthy & hydrated.

The range will be launched with a digital campaign #TheMissingLink. Ceramides play an important role in boosting skin health, these are essentially the missing link to healthy, hydrated skin. With #TheMissingLink, The Moms Co. will herald the launch of a globally acclaimed ingredient, while imparting knowledge about the importance of Ceramides in making your skin appear plumper.

With clinically proven Ceramides, the Natural Ceramides Range from The Moms Co. is clinically tested to give 72 hours of moisturization. Enriched with the goodness of ingredients like Ceramides, Rice Water & Cica, it protects dry & itchy skin, rebuilds the skin barrier, accelerates repair, and locks-in moisture. The range consisting of a Face Toner, Face Serum & Face Cream gives tremendous results when it comes to locking in moisture and fixing your skin barrier. No matter what your beauty goals are, healthy balanced skin is of the essence.

According to Malika Sadani, CEO & Founder, The Moms Co, "We constantly strive to make good ingredients accessible to our consumers. And, Ceramides have proven their merit when it comes to restoring and replenishing skin health. Through this range, we aim to establish Ceramides as the missing link to healthy, hydrated skin."

Talking about the launch Sukhleen Aneja, CEO, The Good Brands Co, The Good Glamm Group said "The Moms Co. has always been a pioneer of innovative skin care products that best reflect women's changing skin care needs. With the launch of our new ceramides range, we hope to deliver a healthier, more plump, and radiant skin you've always dreamt of. The range is specially curated with rice water and Cica to seep into your skin to lock in moisture and improve hydration." The Ceramide range comprises 3 products: Face Cream, Face Toner and Face Serum.