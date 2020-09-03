Do you have scalp related problems?

Scalp related problems can be difficult to identify and address. These issues can lead to a multitude of problems like itchiness, hair fall, rough texture etc. Hair expert Sareena Acharya, Artistic Head, Enrich Salon shares tips on how you can identify your scalp type and what recommended course of action could be taken.



Dry scalp

Dry Scalp Is when your skin produces or holds less or no Sebum, Sebum is the natural lubricant/moisturiser of your skin. Dry Scalp can cause itching, flaking, irritation and redness. It might also cause the hair to look dry. These flakes are smaller in size and white in colour. A dry scalp if not treated in time, may cause dry dandruff in some cases.

Using a moisturising, cream-based scalp treatment and shampoo will help control dryness and irritation. Using a scalp conditioner or mask will deeply moisten the scalp surface.One should also avoid shampooing frequently. Massaging the scalp with oil once in a fortnight will increase blood circulation and stimulate oil-producing glands.

Dandruff

The scalp, like the rest of the skin on your body, sheds dead skin. In the case of Dandruff, treat it with anti-dandruff treatment once in a fortnight and use an anti-dandruff shampoo twice a week. A shampoo must-have ingredients like Zinc pyrithione, salicylic Acid or selenium sulfide. Anti-dandruff shampoo may cause dryness in hair and scalp both. Make sure to rotate shampooing with other mild shampoos to balance it.Avoid using hair styling products on the scalp.

Oily scalp

Excessive production of Sebum causes oily skin and the scalp being an extension of skin turns out to be oily/greasy. A little oil on the scalp protects the scalp and supports healthy hair, but abnormally oily scalp may cause trouble. The oil attracts dirt more easily, produces dandruff, and makes the hair stick together and creates a flat and limp appearance. In the worst cases, the sebum glands clog the hair roots and may cause excessive hair loss and dandruff. Scalp hygiene and care is very important in case of oily scalp.Following a dry shampoo method will help remove oil build-up easily.