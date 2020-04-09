Dr Ashwin Vijay: More than just an Orthopaedic

Since ages, we have been told by our parents & grandparents that if as individuals we must prioritize something in life, then the first thing to do is to prioritize our health. Now, when we talk about health, it could be anything not just the wellbeing of our physical bodies but also our emotional & mental health. Here comes a healer in the disguise of a doctor named Ashwin Vijay who is orthopaedic by profession but the one who has taken the task of improving & healing people's lives in many other ways. Dr Ashwin Vijay, who already keeps busy as an orthopaedician also takes out time for other great causes that works towards providing useful information to the general public with the aim to better their health & lifestyles. Dr Vijay who has a successful career spanning more than two decades is a true example of a doctor who works tirelessly for the betterment of the society & how.

Dr Ashwin Vijay hailing from Saligramam, Chennai became an orthopaedic surgeon after completing his MBBS, MS - orthopaedics and f.Isakos (arthroscopy & sports medicine) & started his career as an orthopaedics surgeon in CMC, Vellore. Talking about Dr Vijay's merits, he further showed keen interest in learning arthroscopy & even went ahead to do a specialization in the same. Dr Ashwin also has expertise in sports injuries management for which he underwent training at the esteemed San Diego Shoulder Institute (USA). He is a reputable member of the International Society of Arthroscopy, Knee surgery and orthopaedic sports medicine.

To add to his knowledge & achievements, Dr Ashwin Vijay not just treats patients with his orthopaedic surgeries, but also heals them with his motivational talks on his YouTube channel which already has more than 104K subscribers. Dr Vijay strives to be an inspiration & a source of motivation to all those who want to transform their bodies & nourish their minds & souls. This inspirational doctor provides all of us with rich content videos & talks elaborately on different & diverse topics of health, fitness & wellbeing so as to offer us practical information to bring about a transformation in our lives positively. Kudos to more such doctors like Dr Ashwin Vijay who is not only our lifesavers but also a ray of hope to know how to live a better & healthier life.