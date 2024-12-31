Dr. Harikiran Chekuri Explains The Positive Impact of Breast Implants on Women – A Safe and Reliable procedure

A 26-year-old Ritika was unhappy with her overall appearance. She was a well-known content creator, she had dreams of making it big in the film industry. But her small breast affected her overall look. She wanted a curvy figure, with rounded and enhanced curves. She discussed her wishes with her close friend, who then referred her to Dr. Harikiran Chekuri.

Talking about this case, Dr. Harikiran Chekuri, a leading breast surgeon in Hyderabad said, “Like many young women of her age, Ritika was not satisfied with her physical appearance. The lack of curves affected her self-confidence and made her feel insecure. After a detailed consultation and check-up, I advised breast implants would be the best way to enhance her curves. Moreover, it is the most suitable and safe procedure that would fulfill her expectations.”

Breast implants are silicone or saline-filled devices that enhance the shape of a woman’s breasts. The implant is inserted into the breast tissue or below the chest muscle after making a minor incision. It is a simple cosmetic procedure to enhance the size, shape, and symmetry of breasts.

Dr Harikiran Chekuri proceeds to explain the various types of implants available, especially saline and silicone implants. Filled with sterile water, saline provides a uniform shape and feel. In case of leakage, the body will absorb the saline, making them quite safe.

As the name suggests, silicone implants are filled with silicone gel, which offers a more natural look and feel. The silicone implants need regular monitoring and a doctor may be needed to remove them if they leak.

On similar lines, are the gummy bear implants with a firmer and thicker gel. The plastic surgeon makes a slightly long incision to implant them. They maintain their shape even in case the shell breaks. In case of a shift in the position, they may require corrective surgery.

Also, round implants are ideal for those wishing for a fuller appearance. They remain stable in their implanted position. Smooth implants offer a softer feel with a visible or rippling experience, while textured implants are more stable in their implanted position.

The plastic surgeon recommends the suitable implants after a detailed patient consultation.

The doctor would decide on the type of breast implant to be used (saline/structured saline/silicone/farm-stable/round/textured). The surgical procedure is usually done under general anesthesia for the patient’s convenience. The patient may have to stay for some time in the clinic after the procedure.

Under the doctor’s supervision, the recovery process is likely to be smooth with follow-up visits. It usually takes around 6 weeks for recovery to be complete. Within one week of the surgery, the patient can resume their normal activities with some restrictions. The results can be seen almost immediately with enhanced breasts with volume and curves as desired.

Once recovery is complete, the patient will be happy with the results. Breast implants can last up to 20 years. When the procedure is done under expert supervision, patients can experience comfort with the best possible results.

Summing up, Dr. Harikiran Chekuri says, “Breast implants are the perfect solution for less confident women because of their breast size and shape. Whether it is asymmetrical breasts, lost breast volume due to weight loss or pregnancy, or the need to have enhanced breast size, breast implants serve all these needs. It is truly a boon for women and is perfectly safe, when done by an experienced surgeon.”

