Egg freezing is preparing millennials for the long term

Becoming a parent is one of the most glorious life achievements that we as humans strive for. The experience, which combines wonderful and frightening life events, cannot be fully articulated in words. Dr Ramyasree Parvathareddy, Senior Fertility Consultant, Apollo Fertility says, "Now that we have reached a new era in which millennials are ruling and have grown to be the largest generation in history, they are entering their peak spending years. As they are more focused on accomplishing life objectives, the younger generation frequently postpones plans to have a baby. Natural conception is the initial step; nevertheless, due to the postponement, some couples confront difficulties like infertility and so on. In this case, people seek medical specialists' guidance. The fertility expert then advises on different medical treatments and approaches. Egg freezing is one technique that has proven to be beneficial to millennials in the long term."

Egg Freezing: A Great Choice for Millennials

Egg freezing has grown in popularity and is now opening up new opportunities by preparing millennials for the long term. The process involves retrieval of eggs and preserves them until the couple is ready to experience the joy of parenthood. By preserving their healthy and viable eggs at a young age, the millennial couple may plan their family later as per their convenience. While it is generally known that as women age, their chances of becoming pregnant spontaneously diminish and, in certain cases, also carry a higher risk of miscarriage. In truth, women are born with millions of eggs, and as they age, there is a continuous decline in egg number each month. The eggs decline in both quality and quantity and as they reach their mid 40s, menopause strikes.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, women in their twenties have the most excellent fertility rates that can help them to become pregnant without any risk. Nevertheless, conceiving and having a baby when the women are physically optimal but not ready, is not the solution. Nowadays, millennials prioritize their work and want to be financially comfortable before raising a family. They can't cross their fingers and hope to be among the few fortunate women whose eggs preserve their health and genetic viability as they age. However, this is no longer essential, thanks to egg freezing, which enables millennial couples to start a family later in life with proper planning.

Therefore, young millennials should think about freezing their eggs while they are still young and storing them for later use. Egg freezing has become less invasive and less expensive as reproductive science and technology have advanced. As a result, egg freezing has become a popular option for millennials, who can plan ahead of time and enjoy the joys of parenthood later in life.

It's Now or Never!

In a nutshell, the egg-freezing process provides several opportunities for millennials while also preparing them for the long term by preserving their eggs. Egg freezing has become one of the most sophisticated methods. Once vitrified, eggs are likely to be viable for many years. Furthermore, these vitrified eggs will be accessible at any moment millennials believe the time is ideal to start a family.