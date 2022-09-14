Exploring ‘Heartfulness’ meditation

Kamlesh Patel, lovingly known as Daaji, is the fourth global teacher of 'Heartfulness', a simple set of heart-focused meditation practices to suit today's busy lifestyle. Born in Gujarat, India, Kamlesh D Patel showed an early interest in meditation and spiritual growth. He spoke about why meditation is necessary for everyone leading a stressful life today and how to do it.



Excerpts from the interview:



What is Heartfulness Meditation, and how did it originate? Is it affiliated with any religion or spiritual practice?

When we tune into our feelings and capture the inspirations that come from our hearts, making them the guiding source of our decisions, it is called listening to the heart's voice. This kind of shifting from analytical thinking to deeper levels of feeling, intuition, and consciousness is possible through meditation on nature, known as Heartfulness Meditation.

How do you start Heartfulness Meditation?



You may start meditation with a Heartfulness trainer on a one-on-one basis: https://heartfulness.org/en/connect-with-us/.

With a basket of wellness programs already available, why should one choose Heartfulness Meditation?



The process of Heartfulness Meditation has its foundation in the heart, where feelings and emotions reside. The unique aspect of Heartfulness is to meditate with the aid of yogic Transmission, or Pranahuti, and the Heartfulness Guide or trainers impart such training. Meditating on the heart improves emotional intelligence, sensitivity, and intuition.

Another distinguishing aspect of Heartfulness is the rejuvenation technique called cleaning, which removes the emotional baggage of the past. Heartfulness Cleaning addresses emotions such as discontentment, restlessness, anxiety, anger, fear, confusion, and negativity, helping you feel light and rejuvenated.

How long does one need to practice Heartfulness Meditation to feel the effect/judge the efficacy?



For some people, the first meditation session is a game changer; they feel the effect and can tell the difference immediately. But, of course, like any other practice, one has to try it regularly and sincerely for 6 to 12 weeks to observe specific visible changes in their inner and outer environment. For example, only when you work out regularly for a couple of months in the gym can you see changes in your body. A mind or heart gym is no different.

In today's hectic lifestyle, how can we find the time to meditate?



Especially when we think we do not have time to meditate is the time when we need to contemplate more and more. Can you see the logic in that?

Meditation is the most important and relevant time-management tool in our life. It helps us regulate our emotions. After all, what is time management, if not emotional management? We need physical energy to do things, but, more importantly, we need mental and emotional resilience to manage multiple things in life. Meditating for an hour every morning helps us stay focused, align our priorities, and become emotionally resilient. That is the secret to time management. So, 'hectic' does not exist in our lifestyle; meditation does.

Is any fee or donation required to learn or practice Heartfulness?



All good things are available bountifully in nature and free of cost. Do we pay for clean air, water, and love? Meditation is one of the noblest ways to create peace. It is free of cost – a tradition that Heartfulness will always continue. Today Heartfulness has spread to 160 countries.

Is it recognised by the government or any international bodies?



In the most recent news, Heartfulness collaborated with UNESCO-MGIEP and AICTE to bring together 15000 youth to the at the headquarters in Kanha Shanti Vanam for a unique, conference, 'Rising with Kindness', to commemorate the International Day of Youth, and celebrated 75 glorious years of Indian independence (Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav). Heartfulness has partnered with AICTE in other ways, too, to equip students with meditation practice. Many state governments and ministries across India have signed Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with the Heartfulness Institute. All Heartfulness Yoga programs are certified by the Ministry of Ayush of Govt of India.

Does practising Heartfulness require us to change our lifestyle? Is it compatible with average family and work life?



Heartfulness strengthens our life for the better. We do not have to change anything. It helps us mould our lives to become the best version of ourselves that we can be. It helps us balance and regulate our lifestyle.

Does Heartfulness work on medical ailments? If yes, which ones?



If you have any medical ailments, please visit a trained medical expert or a doctor. Recent research and work done by the Heartfulness Institute have proven that Heartfulness Meditation alleviates burnout and is highly effective in increasing productivity, emotional wellness, and even telomere length, as published in a recent study.

Who and why should one visit Kanha Shanti Vanam?



This is something you will answer for yourself when you visit Kanha Shanti Vanam! But to help you make the trip, let me give you a few tips:

Do you want to meditate in the world's largest meditation centre?

Would you like to visit a green haven, home to the 'Green Kanha' and 'Forests by Heartfulness' initiatives?

How about an experience of rainforests in the middle of a bustling city like Hyderabad?

If you said yes to any questions, pack your bags now!

Kanha Shanti Vanam is home to many fast-disappearing indigenous and endangered species of plants. We adopt the latest technologies with scientific planning to create an ex-situ conservation centre, replete with glorious green spaces.

I do not want to give away too many things, but I would like you to have first-hand experience. So you are welcome to Kanha, explore it for yourself, meditate here, and share your observations and experiences.