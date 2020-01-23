Fitness Influencer Haresshvar Sakthivelu's 'Level Up Nutrition' Inspires Healthy Living

A guy was once 115kg in school and not interested in fashionable clothes, for obvious reasons. However, he became inspired and started working out, going on to lose 55kgs in just 5 months. This transformed his life and now he is on to transforming other lives around him with his company, Level Up Nutrition. This is one of the leading sports nutrition companies today and sells nutrition products to health enthusiasts.

This article is about the owner of that company, Haresshvar Sakthivelu, whose flab-to-fit journey is not only inspiring but also motivating beyond doubt. He is a walking-talking example of how you need to take charge of your life and stay fit through perseverance. As mentioned earlier, Haresshvar was morbidly obese till he was in 12th standard. He was living a sedentary lifestyle, eating junk food, not doing any physical activity.

However, he soon realized that he could not go on living like this. So he started working out on his own but failed. Nevertheless, he kept trying and also gave up his favourite junk food items too and, eventually, managed to lose 55kg in 5 months. It was then that Haresshvar also started taking interest in the clothes he bought for himself.

Today, he is not only a fitness and wellness coach, but he was also Mr. Tamil Nadu 2017, a true recognition of his body-transformation and determination!

During his transformation journey, Haresshvar admits he was 'misguided by a few trainers and was not making any progress.' It was at that point that he met his guide in this physical journey, Biglee Murali. Murali coached and trained Haresshvar and guided him from being an obese teenager to a confident young adult who was adjudged 5th in the Mr. Chennai contest. It was again under Murali's intense training and dieting regime that he was able to win the title of Mr. Tamil Nadu 2017.

With this huge acknowledgement, Haresshvar soon realized that he should share his inspiring journey with others like him, who may not have the kind of support that he found. Today, he shares, "Some people might be able to eat junk and still be thin. Not everyone is that lucky. Stop comparing your body or situations with that of others. Focus on what you have and come up with a key to making the changes to your life that will get you to your goal."

According to Haresshvar, he did not intend to go into bodybuilding or modelling but once he had brought himself back into shape, he just organically moved on to coaching others to stay fit. Carrying on like this, Haresshvar has so far trained and transformed more than 400 men and women.

So, if you are also morbidly obese, or just looking for some fitness tips, this model-cum-fitness trainer's journey may be the right inspiration for you!