Hari Mirch Super food, for heart, skin & Weight loss

Losing weight has become fad more than essential, and while most of us spend, thousands of rupees on buying supplements to burn a few kilos, we would fail to look into kitchen and fridge in order to find natural remedy. Today, we would like to bring your attention a tiny green chili, which helps spice up your food.

Starting from eating them raw, you can also add them to your curries and make pickles. Green chilies, occupy a significant part in our meals, it has got antioxidant properties, green chilies is a beneficial for almost every organ in our body. And green chilies also help in burning the fat and they also serve as a super food, for you, when it comes to your heart as well as skin health. '

Promotes weight loss

This little addition in your diet can help create big changes in your body, Green chilli, help our body to burn those extra fat. It has got less amount of calories and aid in speeding the metabolism. Numerous researchers have stated that, chillies are spice element in our diet, it speeds up our metabolism for around three hours after its consumption and it also increase feeling of fullness and stop us from overheating.

Improves heart health

Green chillies help reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke, by lowering the blood cholesterol and triglyceride levels. Blood pressure as well as heart rate can be lowered, when you include green chillies in your diet. Consumption of green chillies also help increase fibrinolytic activity. It has got the ability to prevent formation of blood clots, which can cause a heart attack or stroke.

Best for digestive health

Green chilies are high in dietary fiber, it aids in colon cleansing as well as regular bowel movements. Fiber is essential for bulking up waste and smoothing its passage out of the system, which helps in preventing constipation.

Helps achieve radiant skin

The strong antioxidant vitamin C, in green chilies help produce essential collagen. This retains as well as helps maintain the skin firmness. Vitamin E present in green chilies create natural oils which are beneficial to the skin. Consumption of green chilies can treat acne, rashes, pimples, blemishes and wrinkles effectively.

Stimulates Hair growth

Green chilies are a good source of natural silicon, which increases blood circulation to the scalp as well as hair follicles, stimulates hair growth and protects hair follicles. Vitamin C aids in iron absorption and delivers enough oxygen to hair follicles to prevent hair loss and spilt ends.