Health Benefits of Writing Love Letters

When you receive love letter from your love, you feel top of the world, you tend to glow and be happy. You do not read it once, but many times and cherish it and keep those love letter as an memento.

Sending love letters, also helps alleviate symptoms of social anxiety and invite people to feel more at ease and connected to the one whom you love.

• Writing love letters is a joyful activity

When in love, everything looks beautiful, as love help activate areas in the brain, which is responsible for emotion, attention, motivation and memory and supports to stress reduction. Writing love letters produces pleasurable experiences, it also produces anxiety reducing effects, it may occur by promotion of an inhibitory tone in specific areas of the brain.

• Reduction of Cholesterol

One of the most random-seeming benefits of writing letters does include reduction in cholesterol. When you are in love, it results in biochemical changes, similar mechanism is at play when it comes to writing love letter, which is really a written expression of what you feel, for the special someone.

• Help Depression

Being in love triggers your body to release the feel-good chemical dopamine, which explains the blissfulness you feel when you are together. Additionally, researchers have discovered, that there exists a link between low levels of oxytocin and depression, just another healthy perk of falling in love.

• Help lower pain

When you touch someone, you love, your body tend to release a hormone called oxytocin, which comes with a whole slew of benefits. One main perk of oxytocin is that, it helps reduce feeling of pain. That's why you tend to feel good, when you are in the company of your sweetheart. Love letters help, us, remember all the good times spent with your sweetheart.

• Help Calm down anxiety

Not only does being in love help ease the weight of stress, but it also can help improve the mood as well as anxiety disorders and help you build trust in others. While writing love letters, helps the individuals to calm down their anxiety levels too.

• Help Lowers Stress

Being in love, is the best thing to happen, when you are love, your weight also tends to be balanced, as your stress level is lowered and you do not indulge in binge eating.

• Control Weight

Receiving and sending love letters helps lovers stress level. When your stress level is lowered. You tend to feel good and you seem to have control of your life