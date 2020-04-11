Hina Khan's Amazing Workouts Amidst The Lock Down Period

The small screen diva Hina Khan is all famous for her Akshara and Komalika roles… This lass stole the hearts of all the Hindi soaps viewers with her extraordinary acting skills.

As the whole country is in complete lock down mode due to Coronavirus, even actors got the much-needed break from their busy schedules. Most of them are inspiring their fans by showing off the way to tone their bodies staying at home.

Hina Khan is also doing the same and has shared her workout poses through her Instagram page… Have a look!

Hina is on workout mode in this pic… Her exercise poses are not that difficult! They are simple yet effective. One can practice it and tone their legs and stomach by spending enough time with these poses.Be it gyms, pools, yoga or Zumba classes, everything are shut due to the novel virus… Thus our dear Akshara has shown us the simple way of burning the excess calories. These yoga poses will not only help you to lose weight but also refresh your minds from unnecessary stress.Our dear best antagonist of small screen Komalika is making us inspired with her awe-inspiring workouts. She is showing her fans how to bend the knees and stretch the body staying at home. In this post, she stretched all her body… Be it hands, legs, stomach and head, simple forms made her body witness the sweat.This one is the latest one… Hina showed us how to hold the stand and bend the knees in order to make your home into a mini gym. Yes… Hina is seen sweating exercising with full spirit!



So guys, we request all the citizens of our country to stay home and stay safe… Workouts should be done in order to stay healthy and fit!!!