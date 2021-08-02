Homeo medicine can cure corona

Hyderabad: Homoeopathy medicines can also cure corona virus if taken under trained doctors. They not only cure but also work as an immunity booster, claimed the Homeopathic Medical Association (HMA).

Speaking at a press conference, State president of the association Dr Parikipandla Ashok said that on the suggestion of the department of AYUSH he had provided free homoeo medicines prescribed by the Union government and the AYUSH to poor middle-class families during the corona crisis.

He said that feeling social responsibility he travelled 24 State districts, covering 8,960 Km on bike for 89 days, created awareness at 1,269 locations and distributed free medicine to about 1,98,600 people.

The Gujarat government tested the medicine on about 3,000 people and found 90 per cent positive results. Later the government itself distributed it free, said Dr Ashok.

Dr Subhash Chander pointed out that many viral diseases may appear in future and only homoeo medicines can cure them.

Dr Chander claimed that his team had done research and found that homeo medicines could cure corona. "It was ready to submit evidence to the government," he said.