Hygiene tips for your bath space amidst this Covid-19

Amidst the ongoing pandemic, maintaining hygiene standards has become an influential agenda. Covid-19 has spread worldwide. First, it was given the tag of an epidemic, and now it has been declared a pandemic. The virus has created a gloomy atmosphere worldwide, and people fear coming out of their houses as they can come in contact with the deadly virus. This virus has affected everyone's mental health by creating a lot of paranoia and anxiety around the globe.

But, instead of being fearful, taking precautions is more meaningful. It is not a hidden fact that hand hygiene is the most important way to curb the spread of this virus. Washrooms and bathrooms are confined spaces, so they become super-spreaders of Covid-19 because Covid-19 infected patients contaminate these places on their visit, putting numerous lives in danger. Since these places are enclosed and small, the potential of other users being infected is high.

Thus, special attention needs to be paid to hygiene. All hygiene standards need to be adhered to. Whenever you go out of the house and touch something, you should sanitise your hands. Proper masks must be worn. To enhance hygiene and decrease the chances of being infected by Covid-19, you must take a bath at least two times a day. Bathing is a must when you come back home from some public place. To increase the hygiene of your bath space furthermore, you must wash it every day. You should also spray disinfectants (containing alcohol or bleach) or liquid sanitisers whenever you take a shower after coming home from outside. All these general measures play a pivotal role in fighting the virus and keeping you safe and sound.

Instead of being fearful, taking precautions is more meaningful. In every Bathroom, washbasins are vulnerable spots. In traditional basins, users touch faucets to start the water and then once again to stop the rain. Such situations create an ideal thriving ground for the spread of Covid-19. If an infected person undergoes this process, then all other people who will do so have a very high chance of being infected by the coronavirus too.

But these concerns can be addressed by installing touchless faucets, automatic soap dispensers, and hand dryers. These products promote hygienic and safe washrooms since there is no need to touch any surface, so there are fewer chances of the spread of coronavirus. Furthermore, such systems minimise maintenance work. They also reduce the wastage of water and electricity. All these products are a boon in this bleak and distressful scenario. Touchless faucets start as soon as a person places his or her hand below the faucet head because sensors detect the thermal heat. Water stops flowing when the hands are removed. This process requires zero touches so Covid-19 or any other disease that spreads through contact cannot cover.

A touchless soap dispenser dispenses a controlled amount of soap solution when a hand is placed below its body, and the sensors detect thermal heat. Again, this product offers a touch-free experience, and thus, it helps in reducing the spread of Covid-19. Furthermore, it is easy to operate and aids in lowering the wastage of soap. The use of all these products is proliferating in the current scenario. The touchless bathware utility industry is blooming due to Covid-19. All these fixtures can be installed in public as well as private bathrooms, resulting in increased hygiene and more significant saving of various resources. For terminating the fast spread of Covid-19 and fighting it, touchless fixtures are the prime need of the hour and a blessing in disguise.

People need to be extremely aware and conscious of their actions. They need to become responsible citizens and follow all safety measures suggested by the government. We must realise carelessness and ignorance can harm our own lives as well as of near and dear ones. But if all the hygiene tips are followed, the spread rate of Covid-19 will drop stupendously, and the virus can be eliminated from our country.

(— Vinay Jain, Founder and CEO, Grafdoer)