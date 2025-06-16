Ice Dunk Skincare Trend: Expert Reveals What It Really Does to Your Skin

As summer heats up, a frosty skincare trend is making waves across social media. Celebrities like Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday have added ice dunking—submerging the face in icy water—to their beauty routines. The promise? Reduced puffiness, tighter pores, and an instantly refreshed look. But is it just a viral fad, or does it actually help?

What the Dermatologist Says

Dr. Ruben Bhasin Passi, Consultant Dermatologist at CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, spoke to Jagran English about the real impact of the ice dunk trend. According to Dr. Passi, while the practice may provide some short-term skin benefits, it’s far from a one-size-fits-all solution.

Benefits: Real but Temporary

Ice or cold therapy has long been used in skincare to ease inflammation, soothe irritation, and refresh tired-looking skin. Dunking your face briefly in icy water can:

• Reduce puffiness by constricting blood vessels

• Temporarily shrink the appearance of pores

• Decrease redness in conditions like mild acne or rosacea

• Revive dull skin, especially in the morning

These effects, however, are only temporary. The practice doesn’t offer lasting improvement and shouldn’t be relied on as your main skincare fix.

Proceed With Caution

Despite the buzz, overdoing the ice dunk can lead to unintended side effects, particularly for sensitive skin types. Dr. Passi warns that:

• Prolonged exposure can damage the skin barrier

• It may cause dryness or irritation

• Those with eczema or dry skin should be especially cautious

• Direct application of ice cubes can result in broken capillaries

Don't Skip the Basics

While an occasional ice dunk can feel invigorating, it shouldn't replace the core components of skincare. Consistency is key. Experts recommend sticking to:

• Gentle cleansing

• Daily sun protection

• Regular moisturizing

• Using products tailored to your skin’s needs

How to Ice Dunk Safely

If you’re tempted to try the trend, keep these tips in mind:

• Limit your dunk to 20–30 seconds

• Avoid direct skin contact with ice cubes—wrap them in a clean cloth

• Don’t repeat too frequently—once or twice a week is enough

• Watch for signs of irritation and adjust accordingly

Ice dunking can offer a quick refresh, especially after a sleepless night or on a hot summer day. However, long-term skin health comes from a reliable routine, not social media trends. So, enjoy the chill—just don’t freeze out the basics.