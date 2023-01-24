Learn to make Pineapple Peel Tea: Anti-inflammatory Tea

When it comes to sweet as well as tangy fruit, it has got many takers, but are you aware that, pineapple peel is not far behind, when it comes with regards benefits.

It is natural for us to eat the fruit and throw away the peel right? that's what we have always been doing. But, turns out that the skin/peel of a lot of fruits actually has as numerous benefits as the fruit itself.

This is extremely delicious and beneficial anti-inflammatory tea made with pineapple skin. The rough and sturdy exteriors of the pineapple can be used in numerous ways other than being in garbage bins. The above fruit has got high amount of Vitamin C, it has got nutrient which would help boost your immunity. The other extremely beneficial enzyme found is pineapple peel is bromelain, which is known to cut down the inflammation in the body.

As per numerous research conduced by the Kerala Agricultural University, Bromelain, has wide variety of health benefits. Excessive inflammation, excessive coagulation of blood and certain types of unnatural mass growth may all be reduced by therapeutic doses of bromelain when taken as the dietary supplement.

The pineapple skin tea is easy, healthy and it tastes just divine, give it a try by following the simple steps to prepare this tea.

How to prepare Pineapple Skin Tea?

To make the above tea, you would be requiring freshly cut pineapple skin and you need to thoroughly wash it. In a pan, you would require to add the clean pineapple peels, some ginger, cloves and other ingredients. Add some amount of water and let it boil for about 15 minutes. Strain the pineapple tea and let it cool before consuming it.

One can have the anti-inflammatory tea twice a day and store it around in the fridge.