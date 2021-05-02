A tall, icy glass of yellow (or pink!) lemonade is refreshing and terrific no matter what time of year. However, it does have particular benefits when consumed on a super hot, super sticky summer day.



Lemonade day celebrates the long-standing tradition of drinking lemonade and opening lemonade stands. It encourages others to celebrate too, by supporting these children in their business. Whether it's for a charity cause or for that very special thing that child wants to earn for themselves, Lemonade Day is all about drinking lemonade and having a good time.

Sweet but tart, and perfectly refreshing, Lemonade day celebrates everything wonderful about this delicious beverage! Lemons were originally discovered around 1st century AD when the Romans and Greeks established routes to India, where this yellow, tart citrus fruit is believed to have first originated.

After its discovery in India, the cultivation of lemons began to spread to the Middle East and throughout Southern Europe, where the climate was still hospitable for growing the lemon trees. During this time, lemons were considered a bit of a luxury item in cooking as well as in decoration.

The activity of squeezing the juice from the lemon to make 'lemonade' probably happened in the Mediterranean region during the 13th century and was considered medicinal. And it probably didn't taste sweet the way we expect it today! However, because lemons are so filled with Vitamin C and other healthy nutrients, it is easy to see why it would have been used for its important health benefits.

Lemonade is believed to have been introduced to America by European settlers in the 17th century. It wasn't until the beginning of the industrial revolution that lemonade stands would become a popular way of teaching children about leadership and money.

Lemonade Day was founded by Lisa and Michael Holthouse in 2007 to honor the way lemonade stands are a useful tool to teach children about running a business. The tagline says it all: Teaching Kids the Power of Entrepreneurship.

As the coronavirus pandemic persists, many people are looking for ways to boost their immunity against infections and diseases. In fact, some people are drinking or gargling with lemon juice or lemon water in an attempt to kill the SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Not only is lemon water delicious, but's it's also one of the easiest home remedies that can help treat a wide range of ailments - from a cough and cold to treating indigestion and preventing kidney stones. Perhaps, you may have been told that this vitamin C-rich beverage is one of the best drinks to boost your immune system naturally.