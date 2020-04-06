Make Your Elders Exercise This Way In This Lock Down Period

Corona is just making the world fall in crisis with its contagious symptoms. This pandemic virus is just becoming deadly in India and is rapidly increasing the positive cases.

So, as suggested by the Government we all need to stay in homes until the lockdown period gets completed. Well, we hope everyone is following their workout routine, be it a gym or home. We have seen Katrina Kaif and other starts sharing their workout plans on their social media pages.

Well, what about elders??? Most of them just go on a walk every morning and evening. But due to Corona, it has been stopped, isn't it??? Worry not!

Shilpa Shetty has shared her mother-in-law's workout video where the simple work out is so easy to do and also acts as a boost all your elders… Have a look!

In this post, Shilpa's mother-in-law is seen stretching her body in simple ways. First one is the normal jumping exercise and the second one is stretching her hands to the ends. The third one is also an easy one is moving her legs one end to other and the fourth one is moving both hands and legs in a format. Finally, the fifth one is the slow jogging in one place.



Isn't she an inspiration for all the elders??? So guys, show this video to your parents and elders and make them stretch their body in this lockdown period.

Swasth Raho… Masth Raho!!!

Stay home and stay safe!!!