Malaika's Move Of The Week: Know How To Go With 'Sage Pose'

Bollywood's fit mother and yoga freak Malaika Arora always stays ahead in motivating her fans towards fitness... As she is a pro in 'Yoga', she is taking her Instagram page to educate her fans and make them know to go with easy yet effective 'Yoga Poses' for their better health in this Covid-19 lockdown period.

Malaika is dropping one yoga pose per week along with explaining how to pose it perfectly and is also doling out the health benefits of that pose… Well, this week, Malaika chose 'Sage Pose' and dropped it on her Instagram page… Have a look!

In this post, Malaika is seen doing 'Sage Pose' with much ease… Along with requesting her fans to stay safe and happy indoors, she gave us enough boost with her 'Sage Pose'…

Benefits Of This 'Sage Pose':

Malaika doled out that, this Marichi's pose aka sage pose is a great starch for lower back pain. This natural way of exercising will rule out tiredness and digestion problems too.

Step-By-Step Procedure:

1. Sit in Dandasana, with your feet stretched out in front of you. Bend your right knee and bring the foot close to your right sitting bone. Press your left sitting bone & thigh into the ground. Keep your spine erect!

2. Exhale & lift your left hand straight up. Rotate your core and tuck your left arm outside your right thigh. Straighten your spine as you twist and stay upright with the help of your right palm and fingertips pressed into the floor, behind you.

3. With every exhale, bend deeper. With every inhale, sit straighter. Your gaze should be over your right shoulder.

4. You can stay in position for 30s to 1 minute and repeat on the other side.

That's it! So guys, follow Malaika and own a better health and boost your inner strength in this Covid-19 period…